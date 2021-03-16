The Diamond Princess departed from Japan on Jan. 20, 2020, and a month later positive cases of COVID were confirmed

Gripping Trailer for HBO's The Last Cruise Shows Trapped People Aboard Cruise Ship in Early Days of COVID

HBO's latest documentary takes on the nightmare aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the first trailer for the film, director Hannah Olson (Baby God) documents multiple first-person accounts of what transpired in the month and a half that passengers and crew found themselves trapped on the ship.

"I spent months collecting hundreds of hours of cell phone footage taken by the passengers and crew aboard the Diamond Princess," Olson tells PEOPLE. "I wanted this to be an immersive experience, meant to transport the viewer back into the particular feeling of the early days of this pandemic."

The ship carried 3, 711 people with 712 becoming infected. Fourteen people, all of them passengers, died.

It wasn't until March 1 that all passengers and crew members were able to disembark the ship.

The Last Cruise premieres on HBO and HBO Max on March 30.