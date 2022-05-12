Hayden Panettiere to Return to Scream Franchise for Next Installment, Her First Film in 8 Years
Hayden Panettiere is returning to the big screen!
The 32-year-old actress will reprise her role as Kirby Lee in Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures' next installment of the Scream franchise, Deadline reports. The film marks Panettiere's first movie role in eight years, per the outlet.
The film is set to begin principal shooting this summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
RELATED: Everything We Know About the Latest Installment of Scream, Including the Returning Cast and Plot
A rep for Paramount did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
The new installment picks up with four of Ghostface's survivors, including Kirby Lee, attempting to leave Woodsboro behind and start new chapters in their life.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Yellowjackets' Jasmin Savoy Brown, as well as Jenna Ortega, Melissa Berrera, and Mason Gooding will all return to their Scream 5 roles.
Although Scream 5 also reunited Ghostface veterans Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), Sidney Prescott (Neve Cambell), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette), no confirmation has been made on whether or not the stars will return to the sixth film.
RELATED: Jasmin Savoy Brown Says 'It Feels Right' to Be First LGBTQ Final Girl of Color in Scream Franchise
Panettiere last appeared in the hit series, Nashville, which she starred in from 2012-2018. Prior to her six-season stint on country music drama, she starred in the beloved action series, Heroes, from 2006-2010.
RELATED VIDEO: Courteney Cox on Returning to 'Scream' Franchise: "In a Million Years Never Thought" We'd Do It Again
In addition to her starring television roles, Panettiere also appeared in The Forger, the made-for-TV movie Amanda Knox, Bring It On: All or Nothing, and I Love You, Beth Cooper.
The sixth Scream installment is scheduled for release in March 2023, Deadline reports.