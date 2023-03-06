Hayden Panettiere Says She 'Can Obviously Relate to' Her 'Scream VI' Character's 'Human Trauma'

Hayden Panettiere is back on the big screen for the first time in years in Scream VI, after surviving an abusive relationship and recovering from addictions to alcohol and opioids.

While speaking with Women's Health in January for a cover story published Monday, Panettiere, 33, said her experience playing the character Kirby in Scream 4 (2011) played an important role in deciding where she next wanted to take her career.

"In therapy, I kept wanting to go back to the beginning of the period of time where I was really happy and healthy," she told the outlet, which noted the actress has "fond memories" of filming her previous Scream entry and remains in contact with that film's costars.

"We saw Kirby get stabbed, but we never saw her die," Panettiere said of Kirby's ambiguous fate in Scream 4. "We didn't see her rescued either."

"She has that human trauma, and it's changed her," she added. "That's something I can obviously relate to."

While appearing on Good Morning America on Monday, Panettiere even said she initiated the process of reworking Kirby back into the Scream franchise for the latest entry.

"I [had] hoped that Kirby was still alive. I willed her back into existence," she told cohost Michael Strahan as she said she took time away from acting to focus on her own mental health.

"I called [Scream's producers]," she said of how she came to return to the franchise. "I actually called them when I heard they were doing Scream 5 and I was like 'without me? Wait, hold on, I might still be alive and I could come in handy.' "

When asked how Panettiere found out Kirby — who plays a significant role in Scream 4 as the best friend of Emma Roberts' character Jill — would return, the actress revealed that she came up with the idea.

"I found out after I called them over the phone and I forced them [to add Kirby in]," she told Strahan. "They were like, 'Oh, that's a great idea. We didn't know [she was alive], but we're gonna put that in and we're going to do it like this.' "

Eagle-eyed Scream fans noticed Easter eggs in 2022's fifth installment seemingly confirming Kirby was still alive; multiple outlets first reported Panettiere's return for Scream VI in May 2022.

"They like to keep their secrets," the actress added of how exactly Kirby will be re-introduced to the franchise.

Scream VI is in theaters March 10.