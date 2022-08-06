Hayden Panettiere Returns to 'Scream 6' Set as She Bonds with Costar Jasmin Savoy Brown

"Will Mindy and Kirby be friends?" Jasmin Savoy Brown wrote on BeReal as she sat in the Scream 6 hair and makeup trailer with her costar Hayden Panettiere

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on August 6, 2022 04:57 PM
Hayden Panettiere Returns to Scream 6 Set as She Bonds with Costar Jasmin Savoy Brown. BeReal/scream movies
Photo: BeReal/scream movies

Hayden Panetierre is back!

The Golden Globe nominee, 32, was photographed Saturday on the set of the upcoming sixth installment in the Scream franchise after her return was announced in May, following her character Kirby Reed's near-death scene in 2011's Scream 4.

Her costar Jasmin Savoy Brown, who joined the franchise as Mindy Meeks-Martin in this year's fifth installment, shared some candid shots on BeReal of the two of them sitting in a hair and makeup trailer.

"Will Mindy & Kirby be friends?? Hayden thinks yes, I think no," Brown, 28, wrote with the post as she took over the film's social media account.

Panetierre previously raved to PEOPLE about her return to the franchise, which will mark her first film in eight years. "I'm so happy that this is going to be my first project back because I have such fond memories of doing Scream 4," she said last month.

Hayden Panettiere To Return for Next Scream Film
Gemma La Mana

"I love the character and I love her sass, and I feel like I'm coming back and I know her," Panetierre added of playing Kirby. "So, it's a little less intimidating. I'm excited. I'm really excited."

Saturday's post comes about after Neve Campbell announced her "very difficult decision" not to return for the upcoming sixth installment in the Scream franchise, after starring in the first five films.

"Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," she said in a statement. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

After starring in Wes Craven's original 1996 teen slasher, she last returned for the fifth installment, which premiered earlier this year. From Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, it was the first film in the franchise to not have Craven attached, after he died of a brain tumor in Aug. 2015.

Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), left, and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) star in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream."
Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox in Scream (2022). PARAMOUNT PICTURES

Fellow legacy star Courteney Cox has since confirmed her return to the franchise, and she was spotted on the movie's Montreal set last month. She previously gave an update to the Just for Variety podcast in December after getting the script.

"I haven't read it yet, I just got it..." she said at the time. "I'm excited to read it, and I know they're going to start filming... I think, in June, in Canada."

"I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything. Let me tell you the killer!" Cox, 58, joked.

Although Cox's ex-husband and fellow OG costar David Arquette will not be back for Scream 6, newcomers Brown, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Mason Gooding will also be making their returns after debuting in Scream (2022).

Scream 6 is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2023.

