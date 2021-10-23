Hayden Christensen Is Reprising His Star Wars Role as Darth Vader in Ahsoka Disney+ Series

The news comes after Hayden Christensen was already announced to return to the role of Darth Vader (a.k.a. Anakin Skywalker) in the Disney+ spinoff Obi-Wan Kenobi

Hayden Christensen is sticking around on the Dark Side for a little longer.

The Golden Globe nominee, 40, is reprising his role as Darth Vader (a.k.a. Anakin Skywalker) in the Star Wars franchise once again, having joined the upcoming Disney+ series spinoff Ahsoka, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as the eponymous surviving Jedi Knight and will begin filming in early 2022. She previously originated the live-action role in season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Taking place five years after the events of 1983's Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, in which Darth Vader dies, it's currently unclear how Christensen will factor into the series. Since Ahsoka was once Anakin's Padawan apprentice, it's possible that he'll return in the form of a Force ghost.

Star Wars Episode III Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor | Credit: lucasfilm/shutterstock

Christensen first played the would-be villain in 2002's Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and the 2005 sequel Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, which saw him don the iconic Darth Vader helmet for the first time. Christensen later took a five-year hiatus from acting.

"I guess I felt like I had this great thing in Star Wars that provided all these opportunities and gave me a career, but it all kind of felt a little too handed to me," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2015. "I didn't want to go through life feeling like I was just riding a wave."

The Canadian actor was previously announced in December to return to the role in the upcoming series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will see him reunite with costar Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi Master. Premiering next year, the series is set ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, as Obi-Wan continues to watch over Anakin's long-lost son Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.