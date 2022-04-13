Hawaii Couple Dismisses Restraining Order Against Ezra Miller 2 Weeks After Filing

The couple claimed in their court filing that the Justice League actor harassed and threatened them

The Hawaii couple who filed a temporary restraining order against Ezra Miller have dropped it two weeks later.

On March 29, two Hilo residents filed for a temporary restraining order against the 29-year-old Justice League and Fantastic Beasts star, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE that claimed Miller harassed and threatened them.

According to the Associated Press, the restraining order case was dismissed by a judge on Monday per the couple's request. William Dean, an attorney representing the couple, confirmed to PEOPLE that his clients decided to dismiss the temporary restraining order.

The previous complaint alleged that Miller "burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened" the alleged male victim by "saying 'I will bury you and your slut wife.' " The document claimed Miller stole some of the alleged victims' personal belongings, including a social security card, wallet, passport, driver's license and bank cards.

Miller had allegedly been staying at the couple's home while in Hawaii, Radar reported, after one of them met the actor at a farmer's market. Sources told the outlet that the couple bailed Miller out of jail on a $500 bond following the actor's arrest at a karaoke bar, when the actor was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment over two incidents.

It was after that, when Miller — who goes by they/them pronouns — was back at the couple's home, that the actor allegedly barged in on them, according to Radar.

Reps for Miller did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a news release, the Hawaii Police Department confirmed Miller was arrested early March 28 and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment over incidents at the Hilo karaoke bar.

According to the news release, officers responded to a bar on Silva Street in Hilo at around 11:30 p.m. that Sunday after reports of disorderly conduct. Police say the actor got "agitated" by people singing karaoke at the bar and then started to use derogatory language.

"Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts," added the HPD. "The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times."

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, the AP reports.