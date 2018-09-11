Have Pamela Anderson and Adil Rami Split? Model Says He Is ‘Not Something I Want to Talk About’

Have Pamela Anderson and soccer star Adil Rami parted ways?

The 51-year-old model and actress has kept silent on her relationship with the FIFA World Cup champion, 32, as rumors swirl the couple has split two months after she was photographed with a large ring.

Anderson evaded discussing her relationship with Rami while on the French talk show Quotidien in which host Yann Barthes asked her if they were still an item.

“I understand you don’t talk about your personal life so I guess you’ll understand that it’s not something I want to talk about at this point,” the actress said.

Rami responded to reports the two had broken up in an Instagram Story on Saturday with a facepalm emoji, laughing emoji and the words “#gossipfaitvendre,” which is French for “Gossip Sells,” according to French website LCI.

The Baywatch actress seemingly responded to Rami’s post in an Instagram post of her own with a black and white photo of the 1960 classic Breathless in which American actress Jean Seberg and French actor Paul Belmondo embrace on a French street. She added the caption, “Love ❤️.”

Anderson sparked engagement rumors in July after she was seen wearing a large ring that is estimated to be worth over $25,000 on her right hand while in the V.I.P. box during a French match against Croatia.

The pair has reportedly been dating since May 2017 after meeting at the Monaco Grand Prix.

RELATED: Pamela Anderson Holds Boyfriend Adil Rami’s World Cup Trophy After Sparking Engagement Rumors

While she has kept her personal life private, Anderson opened up about Rami in February when she told the Daily Mail he “cares about me deeply.”

“We have a very healthy, simple wonderful life without all the bells and whistles,” she said. “We both have our children to try to squeeze into the equation, but he is amazing. He is a good guy, really a good guy.”

Rami, who was born on the island of Corsica to Moroccan parents, plays defense for Marseille and the French national team.

He’s nicknamed “Shrek” because he “eats voraciously and has been known, just occasionally, to belch. Loudly,” according to ESPN in 2011.