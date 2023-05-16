'Haunted Mansion' Trailer: See Jamie Lee Curtis, Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield in Disney Spookfest

Haunted Mansion, a remake of the 2003 Eddie Murphy movie, is in theaters July 28

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on May 16, 2023 10:52 AM

Disney is inviting fans back to its Haunted Mansion.

On Tuesday, Walt Disney Studios released the official trailer for its upcoming Haunted Mansion movie, a reimagining of its 2003 Eddie Murphy film of the same name — both based on the iconic theme park attraction.

The trailer teases LaKeith Stanfield's entrance into the mansion and Rosario Dawson's warning that entering the home "could change the course of your entire life."

Though Stanfield's character says he's not afraid of ghosts, an encounter with an axe-throwing spirit quickly gives way to a host of frightening moments as an ensemble comes together — including appearances from Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish and Danny DeVito, among others — to fight back against the horde of ghouls.

Tiffany Haddish as Harriet, Rosario Dawson as Gabbie, LaKeith Stanfield as Ben, and Danny DeVito as Bruce in Disney's live-action HAUNTED MANSION
Disney

An official synopsis for the movie reads that Haunted Mansion follows a mother (Dawson) and her son (Chase W. Dillon) who find that their home is haunted and subsequently "enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters."

When Disney released the film's teaser trailer in March, director Justin Simien (Dear White People) called himself "a lifelong fan of the Haunted Mansion attraction" and said the crew behind the new movie "has worked tirelessly to create a scary, funny and cinematic otherworldly adventure for both new and die-hard fans to enjoy."

"I can't wait for audiences to experience this big-screen version of the iconic Disney attraction," he said at the time.

HAUNTED MANSION Poster Key Art
Disney
Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota in Disney's HAUNTED MANSION
Disney

The new movie comes 20 years after Disney's 2003 original Haunted Mansion, which starred Murphy, now 62, and Marsha Thomason as realtors who accidentally get trapped in a haunted mansion alongside their children.

Haunted Mansion | Official Trailer
Walt Disney Studios
Rosario Dawson as Gabbie, Tiffany Haddish as Harriet, LaKeith Stanfield as Ben, and Owen Wilson as Father Kent in Disney's live-action HAUNTED MANSION
Disney

The film is just one of a number of Disney movies based on its own theme park attractions, including the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise and George Clooney's Tomorrowland.

At the D23 Expo in September, Simien told fans while presenting an early look at the movie that he "used to work at Disneyland" and said he would find time to ride the Haunted Mansion ride when he was off duty, according to Deadline.

"I actually used to have hair, and it was the best summer job I ever had," he said at the time. "And anytime I wasn't working on the ride I was supposed to, I'd ride Pirates and my favorite ride, Haunted Mansion."

The remake also stars Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hasan Minhaj and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost. The movie is written by Katie Dippold (The Heat).

Haunted Mansion is in theaters July 28.

