Haunted House FearFest Invites Genre Filmmakers to Apply for New York City Event

The Haunted House FearFest was established in 2017 to celebrate the horror genre in film and video games and is now accepting submissions for its 2023 festival, taking place from Oct 5. to Oct. 8

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 16, 2023 05:17 PM
The Exorcism Of Emily Rose - 2005
Photo: Lakeshore Ent Corp/Kobal/Shutterstock

The spooky season is starting early this year!

Filmmakers and video game developers are invited to join in their love of monsters, zombies, and more by participating in the 2023 Haunted House FearFest.

"Haunted House FearFest Film Festival is a platform for diverse filmmakers and game developers from around the world to showcase their work for well-crafted horror and its sub-genres, including psychological, Giallo, gore, monsters, slasher, zombie, and experimental — that will have you glancing over your shoulder until the very end," shares Renee Huff, the festival's owner and executive director, in a statement to PEOPLE.

"As a lover of horror films, I'd been aware of the festival. So, when I learned the founder was stepping down, I saw it as an opportunity to not only take over the existing festival but also grow it in line with my creative vision and goals," adds Huff.

The global independent film festival was established in 2017 to celebrate the horror genre by allowing creators to showcase their creativity across categories that include Best Short Horror, Best Feature Horror, Best Comedic Horror, Best Animated Horror, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Score and Music, Best Game of the Year, Best Audio Design, Best AR/VR, and more.

Over the years, the festival has screened films such as the Faisal Hasmi-directed Wicken, the Peter "Drago" Tiemann-directed The Stairs, and Puppet Killer, which starred Aleks Paunovic, Lee Majdoub, Lisa Durupt, and Richard Harmon.

This year's festival will be live in New York City from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8 and will contain virtual components. The grand prize winner will receive the Grim Reaper Award, recognizing them as "the overall best in the fest."

Main category winners will be awarded electronic certificates, laurels, a Looks Creepy Cool Studios merchandise item, and a review on IMDb.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Eligible projects include U.S. and internationally-produced content. Filmmakers and game developers can submit their submissions by visiting hauntedhousefearfest.com or filmfreeway.com/HauntedHouseFearFest.

Related Articles
Every Year's Best Director Oscar Winner
Every Best Director Oscar Winner, Ever
Mia Goth at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Mia Goth Says Oscars Is 'Very Political' After 'Nope' and 'Pearl' Snubs: 'A Change is Necessary'
Good Will Hunting - 1997
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in episode 102 of Wednesday
The Cast of 'Wednesday': Everything to Know
DEVOTION
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Her ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Character: ‘She Did Her Own Thing’
The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Hubie Halloween, IT
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Netflix in 2022
Shadow and Bone. (L to R) Jack Wolfe as Wylan, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey in episode 205 of Shadow and Bone
The Best Original Series on Netflix to Stream Now
Marlowe Sturridge and Sienna Miller attend the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
Erin Napier attends Build Series to discuss the new season of "Home Town" at Build Studio on January 08, 2020 in New York City.
Launches We Love! Erin Napier Unveils Custom Wallpaper Collection, Plus More of the Best New Home Products
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Halloween 2021
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021
food fighters
'Clash of the Cover Bands' Is Coming: Meet the Contestants!
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022