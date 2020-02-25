Harvey Weinstein's Ex Georgina Chapman Spotted Out in N.Y.C. Weeks Before He's Convicted of Rape

A few weeks before a jury convicted Harvey Weinstein of rape, his ex-wife Georgina Chapman was seen stepping out in the same city.

Chapman was spotted out and about running errands on January 29 in New York City, where her ex-husband had been undergoing a criminal trial on five counts of varying sexual assault charges. Weinstein was convicted Monday in the New York City court on two of the charges — criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Chapman, 43, who married the disgraced producer, 67, in 2007 and announced their split in 2017, has kept a low-profile since he was accused of victimizing more than 80 women. The former couple, who shares two young kids, reached a divorce settlement in January 2018.

Photos of her outing show a serious-looking Chapman with her hair slicked back and in sunglasses walking through the streets of Manhattan.

Chapman continues to head her popular high-fashion brand Marchesa, which she started in 2004.

Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein in October 2017 saying in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions.”

“I have chosen to leave my husband,” she said. “Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

Weinstein reportedly paid Chapman a divorce agreement worth roughly $15 to $20 million, a source told PEOPLE in 2018. Chapman also got primary custody of their two children.

The designer spoke out for the first time about the allegations against her ex in a May 2018 Vogue interview, 7 months after the scandal first broke.

“There was a part of me that was terribly naive — clearly, so naive. I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief,” she said. “And I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be? What are people going to say to them? It’s like, they love their dad. They love him. I just can’t bear it for them.”

Chapman told the magazine she “never” knew of Weinstein’s alleged behavior, making the revelations more shocking.

“That’s what makes this so incredibly painful: I had what I thought was a very happy marriage. I loved my life,” she said. “I was so humiliated and so broken… that… I, I, I… didn’t think it was respectful to go out.”

She continued, “I thought, ‘Who am I to be parading around with all of this going on?’ It’s still so very, very raw. I was walking up the stairs the other day and I stopped; it was like all the air had been punched out of my lungs.”

Although more than 80 women have claimed they were victimized by Weinstein, according to The New York Times, the charges in the Manhattan trial were focused on only two women: former production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi and aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Another four, who alleged incidents occurring outside the reach or time frame to bring charges in New York, were put on the stand by prosecutors who hoped the women’s experiences would illustrate a pattern of predatory behavior by Weinstein.

The verdict, reached Monday morning by a jury of five women and seven men in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, means Weinstein could be sent to prison when he is sentenced at a later date.

Weinstein a producer behind 20 best-picture Oscar nominees — his five winners in the category include Shakespeare in Love, Chicago and The King’s Speech — had fiercely denied the allegations, countering that his sexual encounters with the two accusers in the New York case were consensual.