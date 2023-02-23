Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 16 More Years in Prison After Being Found Guilty of Rape: Reports

Harvey Weinstein is facing more prison time.

Already serving a 23-year sentence after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault in 2020, the 70-year-old disgraced film producer was sentenced on Thursday to 16 more years behind bars after previously being found guilty of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles this past December, according to multiple outlets including Variety and the Los Angeles Times.

"I maintain that I'm innocent. I never raped or sexually assaulted Jane Doe 1. I never knew this woman, and the fact is she doesn't know me. This is about money," Weinstein said in court ahead of his sentencing, according to CNN. "Please don't sentence me to life in prison. I don't deserve it."

In December, Weinstein was convicted of one count of forcible rape, one count of forced oral copulation and one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object after the jury deliberated for 10 days, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced in a news release at the time.

The guilty verdict concerned a woman identified as Jane Doe #1, according to Deadline. Weinstein was acquitted of a sexual-battery charge relating to Jane Doe #2, and the jury was hung on charges relating to Jane Doe #3 and Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who publicly identified herself.

In response to the sentencing, a rep for Weinstein, Juda Engelmayer, said in statement: "It's a cruel sentence, given his age, his health and the conditions of his conviction in Los Angeles, when the charges were from a person who lied, with the judge and prosecutor well aware of it and permitting it, about critical elements of her own claim. It's not justice, but a pile on for a man many people just decided should be cast off and discarded regardless of facts. It will be appealed. The judge, just like the trial judge in his New York trial who was not reappointed to the bench, will eventually be called out for bias and injustice. There are many out there who will celebrate this action, but it is a sad day for justice and fairness, and I hope no one who is pleased with this is ever caught on the wrong side of cancel culture while hopelessly and voicelessly proclaiming innocence."

Harvey Weinstein. Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Weinstein was on trial after he was accused of sexually assaulting four women from 2004 to 2013, according to ABC News. Siebel Newsom alleged her encounter with Weinstein occurred in 2005 when she hoped to be an actress. Weinstein invited her to his hotel room and she obliged, per the outlet.

"I was so violated and I don't know how that happened," she said during the trial, according to ABC News. "I didn't see the clues and I didn't know how to escape."

Her lawyer Beth Fegan also said, per the outlet, "Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap."

"She intends to testify at his trial in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors, and as part of her life's work to improve the lives of women," Fegan added. "Please respect her choice to not discuss this matter outside of the courtroom."

In his December news release, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón saluted the accusers for their bravery.

"I want to thank the survivors in this case, who exhibited extraordinary bravery in a case that put them in the national spotlight," Gascón said. "Reporting sexual assault is never easy. Subjecting oneself to at times brutal cross-examination can be retraumatizing and extraordinarily painful. I stand in awe of their fearlessness. They deserve better than what the system has given them."

Before expressing his disappointment "that the jury was split on some of the counts", the D.A. praised the jurors for their time and efforts, adding that he "hope[s] its partial verdicts bring at least some measure of justice to the victims."

Gascón also thanked the trial team and said he and his staff will decide if they will send Weinstein to trial for the hung jury counts.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.