Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 16 More Years in Prison After Being Found Guilty of Rape: Reports

The disgraced film producer was already serving a 23-year sentence after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault in 2020

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 03:58 PM
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
Harvey Weinstein in 2016. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Harvey Weinstein is facing more prison time.

Already serving a 23-year sentence after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault in 2020, the 70-year-old disgraced film producer was sentenced on Thursday to 16 more years behind bars after previously being found guilty of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles this past December, according to multiple outlets including Variety and the Los Angeles Times.

"I maintain that I'm innocent. I never raped or sexually assaulted Jane Doe 1. I never knew this woman, and the fact is she doesn't know me. This is about money," Weinstein said in court ahead of his sentencing, according to CNN. "Please don't sentence me to life in prison. I don't deserve it."

In December, Weinstein was convicted of one count of forcible rape, one count of forced oral copulation and one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object after the jury deliberated for 10 days, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced in a news release at the time.

The guilty verdict concerned a woman identified as Jane Doe #1, according to Deadline. Weinstein was acquitted of a sexual-battery charge relating to Jane Doe #2, and the jury was hung on charges relating to Jane Doe #3 and Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who publicly identified herself.

In response to the sentencing, a rep for Weinstein, Juda Engelmayer, said in statement: "It's a cruel sentence, given his age, his health and the conditions of his conviction in Los Angeles, when the charges were from a person who lied, with the judge and prosecutor well aware of it and permitting it, about critical elements of her own claim. It's not justice, but a pile on for a man many people just decided should be cast off and discarded regardless of facts. It will be appealed. The judge, just like the trial judge in his New York trial who was not reappointed to the bench, will eventually be called out for bias and injustice. There are many out there who will celebrate this action, but it is a sad day for justice and fairness, and I hope no one who is pleased with this is ever caught on the wrong side of cancel culture while hopelessly and voicelessly proclaiming innocence."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

harvey-weinstein.jpg
Harvey Weinstein. Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Weinstein was on trial after he was accused of sexually assaulting four women from 2004 to 2013, according to ABC News. Siebel Newsom alleged her encounter with Weinstein occurred in 2005 when she hoped to be an actress. Weinstein invited her to his hotel room and she obliged, per the outlet.

"I was so violated and I don't know how that happened," she said during the trial, according to ABC News. "I didn't see the clues and I didn't know how to escape."

Her lawyer Beth Fegan also said, per the outlet, "Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap."

"She intends to testify at his trial in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors, and as part of her life's work to improve the lives of women," Fegan added. "Please respect her choice to not discuss this matter outside of the courtroom."

RELATED VIDEO: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison After Rape and Sex Assault Convictions

In his December news release, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón saluted the accusers for their bravery.

"I want to thank the survivors in this case, who exhibited extraordinary bravery in a case that put them in the national spotlight," Gascón said. "Reporting sexual assault is never easy. Subjecting oneself to at times brutal cross-examination can be retraumatizing and extraordinarily painful. I stand in awe of their fearlessness. They deserve better than what the system has given them."

Before expressing his disappointment "that the jury was split on some of the counts", the D.A. praised the jurors for their time and efforts, adding that he "hope[s] its partial verdicts bring at least some measure of justice to the victims."

Gascón also thanked the trial team and said he and his staff will decide if they will send Weinstein to trial for the hung jury counts.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Related Articles
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Raping a Woman in Los Angeles, Facing Up to 24 Years in Prison
Golden State Killer's Murder Victims
Cold Cases Heat Up: How Advances in DNA Technology Are Helping to Bring Justice for Victims
Former adult film star Ron Jeremy appears for his arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, in Los Angeles on June 26, 2020. A Los Angeles judge has declared that porn performer Ron Jeremy is mentally incompetent to stand trial on dozens of rape and sexual assault counts. Judge Ronald Harris said Tuesday that Jeremy is in cognitive decline and is unlikely to recover.
Ron Jeremy Found Mentally Incompetent to Stand Trial for Dozens of Rape, Sexual Assault Charges
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
'Dirty Dancing' Actress Describes Disturbing Alleged Sexual Assault by Harvey Weinstein in Hotel
MIAMI BEACH, FL - JUNE 13: Kaalan "KR" Walker attends the opening night screening of "Superfly" at the FIllmore Miami Beach during the 22nd Annual American Black Film Festival on June 13, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
'SuperFly' Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced to 50 Years to Life in Prison After Being Convicted of Rape
mel gibson
Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
Harvey Weinstein Granted Appeal More Than 2 Years After Sexual Assault and Rape Conviction
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan Felt 'Weight of Responsibility' for Harvey Weinstein Victims While Filming 'She Said'
Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd Says Playing Herself, Naming Harvey Weinstein in 'She Said' Was 'Validating'
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
Harvey Weinstein Faces Indecent Assault Charges in London
danny-masterson
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Declared a Mistrial After Jurors Are Unable to Come to Unanimous Verdict
wanda sykes
Wanda Sykes Pointedly Compares 'Lord of the Rings' Monster to Harvey Weinstein at the Oscars
Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) in She Said
Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan Play Reporters Who Broke Harvey Weinstein Story in 'She Said' Trailer
Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison After Rape and Sex Assault Convictions
Mira Sorvino, Rose McGowan
'Thank You for Believing Survivors': Mira Sorvino, Rose McGowan & More React to Harvey Weinstein Sentence
Harvey Weinstein
What Harvey Weinstein's Victims Said Before Disgraced Movie Mogul Was Sentenced to 23 Years