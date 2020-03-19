Harvey Weinstein Transferred to Maximum-Security Prison in New York One Day Before Birthday

One week after Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in a landmark case, the disgraced producer was transferred to a maximum-security prison in New York.

On Wednesday, Weinstein was moved from Rikers Island jail in New York City to Wende Correctional Facility in Erie County, New York, about 20 miles east of Buffalo, according to NBC News.

The 68-year-old — who was transferred one day ahead of his birthday — is now identified as inmate 20B0584 and is expected to stay at the facility while under a classification process to determine his medical needs, the outlet reported.

Weinstein is not eligible for parole until 2039.

On March 11, Weinstein received his sentence to 23 years in prison in a New York City courtroom after his February conviction on charges of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape, according to multiple reports.

Under the law, the judge could have imposed a sentence of up to 29 years. Prosecutors had asked for the maximum while Weinstein’s defense attorneys argued for the minimum sentence of five years.

In February, jurors acquitted Weinstein of three other charges including the most severe charge, predatory sexual assault, which would have carried a sentence of 10 years to life in prison, The Washington Post reported.

More than 80 women have claimed they were victimized by Weinstein, according to The New York Times. The charges in the Manhattan trial were focused on only two women: former production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi and aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

The New York Daily News reported that Weinstein, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, said before his sentencing, “I can’t stop looking at Jessica and Mimi and hoping something maybe from our old relationship could emerge.”

Prosecutors had asked for the maximum sentence for Weinstein. Prior to the hearing, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office argued in a court filing Weinstein’s sentence should reflect “the seriousness of defendant’s offenses,” CNN reported.

He led a “lifetime of abuse towards others, sexual and otherwise,” the filing stated.

Weinstein’s attorneys had argued for a five-year sentence, citing his advanced age, medical problems, lack of criminal history and charitable contributions.

“His wife divorced him, he was fired from The Weinstein Company, and in short, he lost everything,” the attorneys wrote, NBC reported.

Weinstein, a producer behind 20 best-picture Oscar nominees — his five winners in the category include Shakespeare in Love, Chicago and The King’s Speech — had fiercely denied the allegations, countering that his sexual encounters with the two accusers in the New York case were consensual.

His prosecution followed two investigations published separately in October 2017 by the Times and The New Yorker magazine that propelled the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements against sexual assault in the entertainment industry and other workplaces.

Weinstein faces additional charges in Los Angeles, where the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on January 6 unsealed new charges there, accusing Weinstein of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.

He has not yet entered a plea to those allegations, which carry a separate penalty of 28 years in state prison if he is later convicted on those California charges.