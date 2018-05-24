Harvey Weinstein to Be Arrested on Sex Crime Charges in N.Y.C. on Friday

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself into authorities on Friday.

Investigators in Manhattan are preparing to place the disgraced movie mogul under arrest tomorrow following a lengthy investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted multiple women, a source tells PEOPLE.

Weinstein, 66, is reportedly facing charges in connection with Lucia Evans, who told investigators that the producer forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004, and possibly additional charges relating to other accusers, the New York Daily News reports.

Sources also told the outlet that a grand jury was convened weeks ago to hear the evidence against Weinstein.

The producer’s attorney Benjamin Brafman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After news of Weinstein’s possible arrest broke, the New Yorker published an interview with Evans who confirmed she was pressing charges against the Weinstein.

“At a certain point, you have to think about the greater good of humanity, of womankind,” she told Ronan Farrow about her decision to cooperate with police.

Harvey Weinstein. Andreas Rentz/Getty

“They said that if I do nothing, Harvey would walk,” Evans added. “I think the significance hit all at once.”

Evans said she had been profoundly changed by the incident and did not want the same to happen to other.

“I know how this has changed my life for the worse. How he took away my self-esteem and personal power. And knowing I can take it back, and stop him from doing that to another woman, I couldn’t let that go.”

The producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed, Pulitzer-prize winning articles in October.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

The sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein have also gotten the attention of the federal government.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York has begun a criminal probe investigating in part whether he enticed or persuaded any women to cross state lines with the intent of committing a sex crime, which is potentially a federal offense, according to The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the news.

Brafman confirmed to PEOPLE that he has met with federal prosecutors in the SDNY “in an attempt to dissuade them from proceeding” and will continue to meet with them moving forward.

“Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that he has never engaged in nonconsensual sexual acts,” Brafman added.