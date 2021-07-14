Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman Finalize Divorce Almost 4 Years After Split

Chapman announced she was divorcing Weinstein in October 2017 after he was accused of sexual harassment and assault

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman are officially divorced.

Their divorce was finalized in New York City almost four years after Chapman, 45, announced their split in October 2017. A judge signed the final order of divorce on July 8, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Weinstein's rep, Juda Engelmayer, tells PEOPLE "Harvey's only thoughts are happiness for his family and the hope that his children are always cared for and happy. He loves them and hopes that they know it, and that one day soon, he can be closer to them."

In October 2017, Chapman, a fashion designer, announced she would be divorcing Weinstein after he was accused of sexual harassment and assault. The pair have two children together: daughter India, 10, and son Dashiell, 8.

The two married in 2007 and reached a divorce settlement in January 2018. Weinstein paid Chapman a divorce agreement worth roughly $15 to $20 million, a source told PEOPLE in 2018. Chapman also got primary custody of their two children.

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time," Chapman said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time of their split.

In a statement following Chapman's announcement, Weinstein said he supported her decision to leave him. "I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild. Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for," Weinstein said.

"I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family," he continued. "We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again."

Since their split, Chapman has moved on with Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody. The two made their red carpet debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in June after PEOPLE confirmed they were dating in February 2020.

In March 2020, a film industry source told PEOPLE the couple had been dating "for a while."

Chapman and Brody have "many of the same interests," the film source explained at the time. "She thinks he's unusual and interesting."

The same source continued, "She finds [him] to be an interesting person with a deep passion for his work that is similar to hers."

Her relationship with Brody also "diverts her attention from the pain of her situation and subsequent split," added the film source.

In February 2020, Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape and criminal sexual assault in the first degree. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison. He is scheduled to be extradited to California from New York to face more charges relating to rape and sexual assault.