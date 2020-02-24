Harvey Weinstein Accusers and Their Supporters React to Guilty Verdict: 'Beginning of Justice'

Some of Harvey Weinstein‘s accusers are reacting after the former producer was found guilty of two charges after a trial in New York.

Weinstein, 67, faced two counts of rape, one count of criminal sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault based on the accusations of two women — former actress Jessica Mann and former Weinstein production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi.

He was convicted of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Haleyi and actress Annabella Sciorra, as well as actress Rosie Perez in support of Sciorra, took the stand during trial to testify against the former mogul.

Actresses Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino, Asia Argento, Rose McGowan and Rosanna Arquette, some of the most prominent voices who came forward to accuse Weinstein, all reacted to the verdict on Twitter.

For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you.#ConvictWeinstein #Guilty — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) February 24, 2020

Gratitude to the brave women who’ve testified and to the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defense .we will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited and so that it’s easier for people to report their rapes — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) February 24, 2020

Today is a powerful day & a huge step forward in our collective healing — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 24, 2020

Argento, who spoke of her allegation while dating late chef Anthony Bourdain, celebrated in his honor in Instagram. Bourdain was a major supporter in Argento coming forward with her story before he died in 2018.

“Harvey Weinstein is now a convicted rapist. Two survivors cry and and celebrate. Thank you God. Thank you to all the brave women. Thank you judge and jury in NYC — @samyliscious — this one goes out to you Anthony,” Argento wrote.

“The beginning of #justice. More to come, my sisters. #weinsteinguilty,” Sorvino wrote.

The beginning of #justice. More to come, my sisters. #weinsteinguilty — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) February 24, 2020

Journalist Ronan Farrow, who helped uncover allegations against Weinstein in his Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Magazine reporting, also praised the women who came forward.

“Today’s outcome in Harvey Weinstein’s New York trial is the result of the decisions of multiple women to come forward to journalists and to prosecutors at great personal cost and risk. Please keep those women in your thoughts today,” he wrote.

Today’s outcome in Harvey Weinstein’s New York trial is the result of the decisions of multiple women to come forward to journalists and to prosecutors at great personal cost and risk. Please keep those women in your thoughts today. — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 24, 2020

Also speaking out was Perez, who gave testimony in the case in support of Sciorra. Weinstein, however, was not convicted on the more serious charge that applied to Sciorra and Perez’s testimony.

The actress promised to pass along a word of encouragement to Sciorra, who gave a teary testimony during the trial while accusing Weinstein of rape.

Thank you so very much for that. And I will definitely tell Annabella. #WeinsteinGuilty https://t.co/aFyZnyzbaH — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) February 24, 2020

off he goes to prison – where he belongs – over 80 women accused him of rape – imagine the total number? #HarveyWeinsteinGUILTY #RAPIST and lets not forget #trumpSEXcrimes #guilty — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 24, 2020

Today is a victory for the #SilenceBreakers who refused to be silent about Weinstein, igniting a global reckoning. It’s a victory for survivors everywhere – and for all those who believe in justice. Read our full statement from @TinaTchen: https://t.co/EYePvrWJlI — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) February 24, 2020

Right now convicted rapist harvey weinstein is sitting handcuffed in a car on his way to prison. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) February 24, 2020

Ahead of the trial, 25 women — not including those whose accusations were heard during the proceedings — issued a statement saying the trial is “critical to show that predators everywhere will be held accountable,” reported the Post.

“Thanks to the courage of so many women who risked everything to come forward — this ugly facade came down and [Weinstein] finally faced a public and professional reckoning for his actions,” said the statement.

Weinstein is also facing new charges in California, which were announced at the start of his New York trial. The newest charges, described in a news release by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, accuse Weinstein of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.

A representative for Weinstein wasn’t immediately reached to comment on the new charges when they occurred, but in a prior statement to PEOPLE, his spokesperson said “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”