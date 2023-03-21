Harvard University Names Tom Hanks 2023 Commencement Speaker: 'A True Master of His Craft'

Tom Hanks will be awarded an honorary degree at Harvard University's commencement on May 25

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 21, 2023 11:23 AM
Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Dole Foundation CEO Steve Schwab and honoree Savannah Guthrie attend the Elizabeth Dole Foundation's 10th Anniversary Heroes and History Makers Celebration
Tom Hanks. Photo: Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Tom Hanks is heading to Harvard University this spring.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Hanks, 66, will be the principal speaker at Harvard's 372nd commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 25 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

"A true master of his craft, Tom Hanks has given life to some of the most compelling, beloved, and iconic characters on the screen," Harvard president Larry Bacow said in a statement. "Over five decades, he has entertained, enlightened, and befriended us. He has made us laugh, cry, question, and think."

"In addition to his brilliance as an actor, Tom has demonstrated both an innate empathy and a deep understanding of the human condition," Bacow continued in the statement. "He has contributed to our national culture and expanded our ability to appreciate stories and histories that have been previously unexamined. I very much look forward to his address in May."

Hanks, who himself studied theater at Chabot College and later graduated from California State University in Sacramento, Calif., will be awarded an honorary degree as part of his appearance at Harvard's graduation this year, according to a Harvard press release.

Tom Hanks attends the photocall for "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France.
Tom Hanks. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Recent Harvard commencement speakers have included former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Arden, late U.S. politician and legislator John Lewis, Prarie View A&M University president Ruth Simmons and filmmaker Steven Spielberg, whom Hanks has collaborated with on a number of movies, including Saving Private Ryan (1998), Catch Me If You Can (2002) and Bridge of Spies (2015).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hanks, who recently collected two golden raspberry trophies when the 2023 Razzies named his appearance in Elvis among the worst in movies of the last year, said during a January appearance on the The Great Creators with Guy Raz that he has experienced "self-doubt that is pure neurosis" over the course of his career as he explained that he does not like to watch some of his own movies.

"I wrestle with authenticity," the Man Called Otto actor explained. "I wrestle with the difference between lying for a living as an actor and lying to myself as a human being."

RELATED VIDEO: Rita Wilson Jokes That Tom Hanks Wears the "Woody Cowboy Hat" When They Go Out in Nashville

Hanks went on to say shortly after that he doesn't watch some of his own films, including his "big hits," because he sees "the falsehood in them. I see the loss. I see that one time, 'Oh, man, I missed that opportunity.' "

"And it's not because, at the moment, I chose not to — it's because, after it was done, I realized I didn't go far enough. I didn't go to the place that I could have gone," he said.

Hanks is next scheduled to appear in Wes Anderson's upcoming film Asteroid City.

Related Articles
Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Tom Cruise Will Not Attend Oscars 2023 After Previously Appearing at Nominees Luncheon
Tom Hanks Says He Learned How to Meditate from Jerry Seinfeld: It's 'Easy' and 'Life-Changing'
Tom Hanks Says He Discovered the Power of Meditation from Jerry Seinfeld: It's 'Life-Changing'
Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Dole Foundation CEO Steve Schwab and honoree Savannah Guthrie attend the Elizabeth Dole Foundation's 10th Anniversary Heroes and History Makers Celebration
Tom Hanks Says He Can't Watch Some of His 'Big Hits' Because He 'Didn't Go Far Enough': 'I See the Loss'
Sophia Lillis, Daisy Head, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page and Justice Smith visit the IMDb Portrait Studio at SXSW 2023 on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Everything to Know About the Cast of 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'
Ever Anderson
Everything to Know About 'Peter Pan & Wendy'
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'
Ben Affleck Beams as He Talks Working with Jennifer Lopez on New Film: 'What a Joy to Do Something with Her'
Every Year's Best Director Oscar Winner
Every Best Director Oscar Winner, Ever
Max Brooks (L) Actor/Director/Producer Mel Brooks (R) attend the 20th anniversary screening of "The Shawshank Redemption" at the AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 18, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California
Mel Brooks' 4 Kids: Everything to Know
ELVIS Copyright: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Caption: AUSTIN BUTLER as Elvis in Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama “ELVIS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
The Best Movies on HBO Max to Stream Now
Jimmy Kimmel, Malala Yousafzai
Jimmy Kimmel Jokingly Asks Malala Yousafzai If Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine at Oscars 2023
Bill Murray and Jeannie Berlin attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Bill Murray Steps Out with 'The Fabelmans' Actress Jeannie Berlin at 2023 SAG Awards
Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles
Tom Sizemore's Life, Career and Controversies: Everything to Know
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Truman Hanks attend the "A Man Called Otto" photocall at Corinthia Hotel London on December 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Tom Hanks Says Working with Son Truman on 'A Man Called Otto' Is 'Special': 'I Changed His Diapers'
Beverly Hills, CA - February 13: Tom Cruise attends the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton , in Beverly Hills, CA, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. The Oscars will broacast on ABC, Sunday March 12, 2023. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Inside the 2023 Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Tom Cruise Has 'Fun,' Academy Addresses Slap and More
LOS ANGELES - 1980: Actress Sally Field poses for a portrait in 1980 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
Sally Field's Life in Photos
Samantha Bryant, Colin Hanks, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Chet Hanks, and Truman Theodore Hanks attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Are Tom Hanks' Kids? All About Colin, Elizabeth, Chet and Truman Hanks