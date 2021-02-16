Harry Styles Wraps Arm Around Olivia Wilde as Don’t Worry Darling Cast Celebrates End of Filming

The couple was seen smiling wide in a new photo from the set of their movie Don't Worry Darling, with the cast all happily posing as filming wrapped over the weekend. The movie's stars Florence Pugh, Nick Kroll, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali and some crew members all appear in the shot alongside Styles and Wilde.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The group shot, shared by both Ali and Berlant, shows Styles wrapping his arm around Wilde, with Styles still in his 1950s look for the period thriller.

Wilde, 36, and Styles, 27, were first linked after they were seen holding hands at a friend's wedding early last month. At the time, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they had "dated for a few weeks" at that point.

Wilde has been celebrating the end of the shoot on her Instagram over the last few days, sharing tribute posts to Pugh, Styles, actor Chris Pine and the crew as she finished up her second directorial project.

Her post for Styles came Monday, where she explained how most male actors don't want to appear in female-led films and take the lesser role, which in turn makes those movies hard to finance. But according to Wilde, Styles jumped in without reservation to play backup to Florence Pugh's leading role.

Image zoom Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our 'Jack,' " Wilde wrote alongside a black-and-white shot of Styles sitting in a classic car. "Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice', but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE the two "seem very serious" and spent "all their time together" while they shot the upcoming film in Los Angeles.