Harry Styles Teases NSFW Scenes in Upcoming Movies, Warns Against Watching 'With Your Parents'

Harry Styles fans, be warned: you may want to leave Mom and Dad at home when catching his upcoming movies.

Though Styles is best known for his Grammy-winning music, he's been exploring an acting career in recent years, and will soon appear in the films Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.

According to the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, 28, both films contain some rather saucy scenes.

"I don't know if you can watch either with your parents," he said on Capital FM radio Friday. "I'm gonna have to do another one."

After host Roman Kemp asked if there was a netball placed between him and his scene partner while filming scenes of a sexual nature, Styles clarified that, no, there was not, and said the experience was actually quite comfortable.

"I personally had no experience with a netball. I think it depends very much on who you're working with and what the situation is," he said. "All I can say from my own experience is that I was very lucky to have a very trusting relationship within the people that we were working with and that came first. It was all discussed and all of it was very kind of, OK, above the filming, above anything that's happening, with the cameras, me and you, we're doing this together, and we trust each other… We can stop whenever and all that kind of stuff."

He added: "But yeah, I'd never done that before on camera, at least I don't think."

Styles had his film debut in Christopher Nolan's 2017 World War II drama Dunkirk, and recently appeared as Eros in a cameo in the end credits of Marvel's Eternals.

Harry Styles Harry Styles | Credit: Hanna Moon

He'll next appear in the psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling opposite Florence Pugh and My Policeman, a romantic drama also starring The Crown's Emma Corrin.

Despite his blossoming movie career, Styles — who is preparing for the release of his third album Harry's House in May — told the radio hosts that he still considers himself "a musician first."

"I feel really lucky to get to do a job that I love and then I feel very grateful to have been able to explore acting, something I did when I was a kid and stuff at school," he said. "I always really loved it and in this context, it's been a really nice opportunity for me to be able to get very much out of my comfort zone and kind of start again, and it's been a lot of fun."