See Harry Styles as a Man Forced to Hide His Sexuality in 1950s Britain in My Policeman Teaser

Harry Styles has a forbidden love.

The "Cinema" singer stars in the first teaser trailer for My Policeman, an adaptation of the 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts. In it, Styles plays a policeman named Tom who is forced to hide his sexuality in 1950s Britain. He stars opposite The Crown's Emma Corrin as teacher Marion and David Dawson as museum curator Patrick.

Their aged 1990s counterparts — played by Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett, respectively — are "still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past," according to an official synopsis.

The summary also describes the romantic drama as a "visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty and forgiveness."

On The Howard Stern Show last month, 28-year-old Styles explained the "vulnerable" experience of filming My Policeman's love scenes. "It does feel vulnerable. I'd never kissed anyone on camera before, and it felt like giving a part of myself away in some ways. I wasn't naked in Don't Worry Darling. I was naked in My Policeman. There's no peen in the final cut. There's bum bum. ... I don't think the peen was intended to be involved," he said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Director Michael Grandage recently told Vanity Fair about the My Policeman cast's willingness to commit to their roles.

"It was very, very easy because all three of those younger actors are very open — they don't make acting difficult and they don't make the process of filmmaking difficult. They come open-minded, wanting to please each other. They were there for each other," he said.

About the sex scenes, Grandage added that he wanted to "quite literally show something that was about 'lovemaking' in the broadest sense of the word, something that was choreographically interesting and not just some kind of thrusting sense of sex going on."

The filmmaker said it was heartbreaking "that these two men, when they're together, seem to be free. And then when he has to have an act of lovemaking, or a sexual act, with his wife he seems to not have that freedom, just even in his body language."