Styles, 22, arrived in France last week to prepare to make his feature film debut in the upcoming World War II action thriller Dunkirk, directed by Christopher Nolan.

While the One Direction member is sporting a much different look after cutting his signature long locks for the film, it didn’t take long for fans to spot him roaming around town.

One fan nabbed a picture with Styles while he was on board a Eurostar train on his way to Lille after spending a few days in London ahead of filming. The singer (turned actor!) looked casual in a gray sweatshirt with a matching beanie covering his new hairdo.

Once in Dunkirk, Styles continued to take time to meet fans and sign photographs, posing with them before hopping into a car to get whisked away.

Filming for Dunkirk began on Monday. The film centers on the British evacuation of the French city in 1940. And while little is known about Styles’ character, he is set to star opposite Tom Hardy and Mark Rylance.