Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are working on the upcoming Don't Worry Darling together, with Wilde directing

Harry Styles Seen Out Solo for First Time Since He Was Spotted Holding Hands with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles took time for himself after being recently linked to Olivia Wilde for the first time.

The Grammy-nominated singer was seen hiking with a friend in Los Angeles on Monday, hours after photos first landed of him holding hands with Wilde at a friend's wedding over the weekend.

Styles was seen on the hike days later, wearing a black hoodie from the merchandise line for his 2019 album Fine Line. The "Watermelon Sugar" kept the hood on his head along with a black beanie and a floral covering over his nose and mouth.

The pair, who have been dating for a "few weeks," PEOPLE reported Monday, are collaborating on Don't Worry Darling, Wilde's highly-anticipated directing followup to 2019's Booksmart. Wilde, 36, and Styles, 26, both star in the film.

A source told PEOPLE their relationship evolved while making the drama.

"What started out as a close friendship, quickly turned romantic," the source said. "Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he's hasn't been able to stay away and visited her trailer."

The 1950s-set film stars Florence Pugh as a housewife who discovers a disturbing truth while living in an isolated community in the California. Styles, who stars as Pugh's character's husband, replaced original star Shia LaBeouf shortly before filming started.

In Styles' recent cover story for Vogue's December issue, Wilde explained why she was so excited for the "Watermelon Sugar" singer to bring his enthusiasm to her "incredibly stylistic" movie.