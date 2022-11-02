Harry Styles Says 'My Policeman' Is About 'How Hard It Can Be to Be in Love'

Harry Styles says his upcoming film My Policeman is about "love and wasted time."

Styles, 28, wore a mandarin-collared black suit with a shiny black belt around his waist to the premiere of the Prime Video film on Tuesday at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, where he and costar David Dawson were in attendance for a showing of their new romantic drama.

"I had such a wonderful experience, making it and being a part of it. It's something I'm really proud to be a part of," Styles told an audience before the film screened.

"And working with David, and Emma [Corrin], and Michael, and everyone throughout the process was... It was a really, really special thing for me," he continued.

"Like everyone said, this film is about love, and wasted time, and how hard it can be to be in love," Styles added, echoing sentiments shared by Dawson and the film's producers at the event. "And, and we hope you enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed making it."

A special featurette from My Policeman, released in October, showcased new footage from the upcoming film and interviews with Styles and costars Corrin and Dawson, as well as Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett, who play older versions of the former actors' characters.

"It's a story about friendship, love and lust," director Michael Grandage says in the video.

"They're all three of them victims of the world in which they live," Dawson, who plays museum curator Patrick, says in the clip after Corrin explains the film's synchronous timelines. "The central triangle of this film really fascinated me."

As Corrin says in the clip, Styles' character Tom "sort of straddles these two relationships" between his wife Marion (Corrin) and Patrick, a friend who he falls in love with.

In the movie's trailer, Tom (Styles) is shown wedding Marion (Corrin, 26) but in falling in love with Patrick (Dawson, 40), at one point screaming at the latter, "You know nothing about being married so stop telling me what I'm supposed to think about it!"

In a flash-forward amid interspersed scenes from the past, a grown-up Marion (McKee, 58) tells Tom, "He was always in your life — in our lives."

An official summary for My Policeman also describes the romantic drama, based on the 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts, as a "visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty and forgiveness."

My Policeman premieres on Amazon Prime Video Nov. 4.