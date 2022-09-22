Harry Styles' Mom Responds to 'Don't Worry Darling' Haters: 'If It's Not Your Cup of Tea Don't Go'

"I'm astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest," Harry Styles' mother Anne Twist said on Instagram

By
Published on September 22, 2022 04:55 PM

Harry Styles' mom is defending his new movie.

On Thursday, the Grammy-winning singer's mother Anne Twist shared a message for critics of Styles' new film Don't Worry Darling.

"If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all," she wrote on her Instagram Story. She added, "I'm astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest. I enjoyed a film. If it's not your cup of tea don't go..."

"If you don't like me .. please don't follow me. Simple," Twist concluded.

Don't Worry Darling, in theaters Friday, stars Florence Pugh opposite Styles. It currently has a 32 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, which aggregates film critics' reviews.

Harry Styles' Mom Responds to 'Don't Worry Darling' Critics: 'If It's Not Your Cup of Tea Don't Go'
anne twist/instagram

Twist's message comes a day after she went to go see the film in a movie theater in Paris.

Sharing a snap posing with a handful of friends outside the venue and another of her smiling next to the movie's poster, Twist wrote, "First time in the French cinema .. first day showing .. 'Don't Worry Darling' you were excellent!" She added that she "really enjoyed from start to finish."

Twist went on to salute her son, 28, and his girlfriend, actress Olivia Wilde, 38, who also stars in the movie and serves as its director.

"Well done @oliviawilde and team for drawing us in, well done baby @harrystyles for being a fabulous Jack. Very proud as usual 😊 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼," continued Twist.

Harry Styles' Mom Responds to 'Don't Worry Darling' Critics: 'If It's Not Your Cup of Tea Don't Go'
getty (2)

Ahead of the film's release, there has been speculation its stars are having drama behind the scenes. Viral video footage from Don't Worry Darling's Venice Film Festival premiere left people on the internet debating whether Styles had spit on costar Chris Pine, 42.

RELATED VIDEO: Did Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine? Internet Dissects Viral Moment from 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere

Wilde discussed the alleged incident during her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week, calling it one of the "weird rumors" surrounding the film. Wilde confidently stated Styles "did not" spit on Pine, adding, "But I think it's a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can."

Pine's rep also told PEOPLE: "This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation."

"Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine," the rep continued. "There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Don't Worry Darling is in theaters Friday.

