Harry Styles Asks Timothée Chalamet If He Can Still Eat Peaches After Having Sex with One

Timothée Chalamet told Harry Styles that he is still able to eat peaches — even after his character used a peach to physically explore his sexuality in Call Me By Your Name.

As Styles interviewed the Beautiful Boy star for i-D magazine, the “Sign of the Times” singer made mention of the now-famous scene in which Chalamet’s Elio Perlman made love to fruit. “Can you still eat peaches?” Styles asked.

Chalamet, 22, laughed. “Umm I can, but not without thinking about it,” he replied.

“I’ve had a hard time,” Styles, 24, answered.

“That’s the most awkward scene to see with your parents in the whole world,” Chalamet answered. “My poor father.”

“I’m sure he’s done it too,” Styles joked.

Chalamet’s Call Me By Your Name costar Armie Hammer, 32, also keeps getting reminders of the scene. In July, Hammer admitted on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that he was repeatedly asked to sign a certain item outside the stage door of his Broadway play Straight White Men.

“The people who come, you can really kind of spot them right away,” the On the Basis of Sex actor said of the Call Me By Your Name fans in the crowd. “The biggest, dead giveaway is they will normally hand me a peach. I get handed at least a peach or two almost every stage door.”

“The first time someone handed me a peach I was like, ‘Oh, thanks.’ And they go, ‘No, that’s not for you, will you sign it for me?’” he continued. “They’re going to put that peach on a shelf because it has my signature, and in 10 days, it’s going to putrefy and their entire place is going to be full of fruit flies.”

Elsewhere in Style’s interview, Chalamet talked about the possibility of a Call Me By Your Name sequel.

“We made the first movie in the humble hope that fans of the books would go and see it,” Chalamet said. “I would love to do a sequel, that challenge is really exciting to me.”