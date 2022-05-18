Harry Styles Says He 'Had a Wonderful Experience Being Directed' by Girlfriend Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles played coy about his relationship with Olivia Wilde but said he "had a wonderful experience being directed by" her on Don't Worry Darling

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Harry Styles is keeping mum on his personal relationship with Olivia Wilde, but is singing her praises about her work on the set of their movie Don't Worry Darling.

In an interview with Howard Stern for the latter's SiriusXM show Wednesday, Styles, 28, was asked point-blank by the shock jock, "You fell in love on a movie set?"

"Oh, wow, how to answer this question?" the actor and singer answered slowly. "I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia. I think there is something that obviously … acting is very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot."

He also noted, "Being able to trust your director is a gift."

"That was very helpful, and it really meant for a really nice experience working on that movie," Styles said.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Olivia Wilde; Harry Styles | Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Styles and Wilde, 38, met on the set of their film Don't Worry Darling back in September 2020. They first stepped out as a couple while attending a wedding together in January 2021.

"What started out as a close friendship, quickly turned romantic," a source exclusively revealed to PEOPLE at the time. "Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he hasn't been able to stay away and visited her trailer."

A source also told PEOPLE in February 2021 that the couple seemed "very serious" and spent "all their time together" on the Don't Worry Darling set.

"She is also very happy with Harry," added the source of the actress. Wilde split from her fiancé of seven years, Jason Sudeikis, in early 2020, an insider previously told PEOPLE.

Styles and Wilde were photographed in Italy last week, marking the first time they've been spotted out and about together since the actress and Booksmart director was served custody papers from ex Sudeikis, 46, on stage in the middle of her presentation at CinemaCon last month.

Wilde debuted the trailer for Don't Worry Darling at CinemaCon, calling the project "ambitious" and saying that Styles' performance is "truly a revelation" during her presentation.

She also teased her Grammy-winning musician boyfriend — whose upcoming third solo studio album, Harry's House, drops Friday — referring to him as "an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I'm aware of."