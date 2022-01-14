Eternals star Gemma Chan shared behind-the-scenes photos to celebrate the release of the Marvel movie on Disney+

Harry Styles Smiles in Eternals Photos as Olivia Wilde Says She's 'Obviously' Watching the Movie Now

Gemma Chan is celebrating Eternals with some throwback photos of surprise costar Harry Styles.

Chan, 39, posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram Thursday that were taken while filming the Marvel movie, which hit theaters in November. Eternals is now on streaming, becoming available to watch on Disney+ this past Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To mark the occasion, Chan shared memories of herself hanging with the cast and crew — including never-before-seen looks at Styles, 27, in costume as Eros/Starfox.

In the first photo of herself and Styles, Chan and the "Watermelon Sugar" singer pose in their armor, showing off his red and gold costume and her green and silver one.

While the costars serve a serious stare at first, they break out into smiles in a second photo that appears to have been taken in the same moment. Styles smiles and holds his hands out beside him, while Chan stands beside him and beams at the camera.

In the comment section, Olivia Wilde reacted to the photos of boyfriend Styles, writing, "Watching now obviously 🙌🙌🙌."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles | Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chan stars in Eternals as Sersi, one of the 10 titular superheroes tasked with saving earth from the Deviants. While Chan's casting was announced long before Eternals premiered in theaters last fall, Styles' role was kept secret until the film debuted.

Styles, whose surprise appearance in the film does not come until the end credits, opened up about his time working on Eternals in a November interview with Dazed magazine.

"I'm only in right at the very end," he said at the time. "But who didn't grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know? It was a great experience and I'm so grateful to have gotten to work with [director] Chloé [Zhao]."

Harry Styles Smiles Wearing His Eternals Costume in Throwback Photos Shared by Gemma Chan Credit: Gemma Chan/Instagram

Styles, who is set to appear in Wilde's upcoming film Don't Worry Darling plus the drama My Policeman, told Dazed he enjoys the "challenge" of acting.

"I like to challenge myself and do something different, and movies are definitely where I feel most out of my comfort zone," Styles said. "I'm coming from music where I don't think anyone really knows how it works, but I am somewhat in my comfort zone! But in movies, when I show up, I'm the new guy. I haven't been [an actor] for a long time and that's really cool, I feel like I've learned so much and life is about learning."