Harry Styles Is in Early Talks to Romance Ariel as Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid: Report

Harry Styles might just get to kiss the girl.

The singer is reportedly in early talks to star as Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Styles, 25, would join R&B singer Halle Bailey, 19, who was officially cast as Ariel earlier this month.

Production for The Little Mermaid is anticipated to begin in early 2020.

Styles’s only acting credit came in 2017’s Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan’s epic WWII thriller. Styles had a bulk of the lines in the otherwise dialogue-light film, which also starred Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy and Fionn Whitehead.

The singer was famously part of One Direction before the boy band went on hiatus in early 2016 and he embarked on a successful solo career.

Styles recently screen-tested for the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic, but the singer lost out on the role to Austin Butler.

Also in talks to star in the film as Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay as Scuttle and Flounder, respectively, while Melissa McCarthy is reportedly near a deal to play the voice-stealing villain Ursula.

Alan Menken, who wrote the score to the original 1989 animated film, will return to the remake and create new music alongside Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, who worked with Marshall on Mary Poppins Returns. Miranda previously worked with Disney on 2016’s Moana, which he fully composed.