Harry Styles to Star in Olivia Wilde's Next Movie with Florence Pugh

Harry Styles is heading back to the big screen.

The 26-year-old singer has signed on for Olivia Wilde's next project Don't Worry, Darling, set to star Florence Pugh as a housewife who discovers a disturbing truth while living in an isolated community the California desert in the 1950s.

Styles is replacing Shia LaBeouf, who had to depart due to scheduling issues, according to Deadline.

The star, who has enjoyed a successful solo career after One Direction's disbanding, made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's epic 2017 thriller Dunkirk playing a British soldier.

While Wilde, 36, is directing once again after her celebrated debut with last year's Booksmart, she'll also have a key supporting role on screen this time around. Also in the movie are Chris Pine and Dakota Johnson.

"This cast is B A N A N A S. I’m the happiest director in the world. To say that I'm honored/excited/elated/s----- myself would be a massive understatement," Wilde previously tweeted when the movie was first announced back in April.

Deadline reports the movie will tentatively start filming in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie is written by Katie Silberman, Wilde's Booksmart collaborator.

Wilde told PEOPLE at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year she found her confidence to be a director when she began to direct music videos 10 years ago. When she acts on other people’s sets, she admitted to being like "a spy," observing how the director works.