Harry Styles Breaks Silence About His Surprise Eternals Role: 'It Was a Great Experience'

“Movies are definitely where I feel most out of my comfort zone,” Styles said in his cover for Dazed magazine

Harry Styles is opening up about his surprise appearance in Eternals.

The singer and actor, 27, was featured on the cover of Dazed magazine in which he spoke about making it into the Marvel film as Thanos' brother Eros.

"I'm only in right at the very end," Styles told the publication. "But who didn't grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know? It was a great experience and I'm so grateful to have gotten to work with [director] Chloé [Zhao]."

Styles also spoke about continuing along the acting path in girlfriend Olivia Wilde's upcoming film Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.

"I like to challenge myself and do something different and movies are definitely where I feel most out of my comfort zone," he said. "I'm coming from music where I don't think anyone really knows how it works, but I am somewhat in my comfort zone! But in movies, when I show up, I'm the new guy. I haven't been [an actor] for a long time and that's really cool, I feel like I've learned so much and life is about learning."

In fact, Styles said acting has helped him in his music.

"I think music and acting really aid each other in a lot of ways. In my experience, a lot of the time when I've gone to do a film I've felt like, 'Oh, I'm probably not gonna do any music for a while because I'll be so focused on that.' And then I actually find that, by the time I get home at the end of the day, I just write so much," he revealed. "Any time you are looking at the world through someone else's lens and exploring different emotions, it feels like a benefit in so many ways."

Eternals director Zhao spoke with Deadline about the movie and her decision to cast the Grammy winner, whom she said she had on her mind for years.

"Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me," Zhao said.

Styles appears in the post-credits scene of the latest Marvel installment with Pip the Troll, voiced by Patton Oswalt.

Zhao revealed she "pitched the idea" of Pip the Troll and Eros to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige a while back. "I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings," she said.

The Nomadland director added that the pitch came with Styles — who appeared in Christopher Nolan's 2017 film Dunkirk — in mind.

"And then, it wasn't like I suggested Eros, and let's go find actors," the Oscar winner explained. "I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting."

It turned out that to Zhao, the "Golden" singer embodied Eros perfectly.

"After meeting him I realized he is that character — the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There's so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes, and Kevin says yes, then it's a go. And I'm very happy they both did," Zhao said.