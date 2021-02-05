Harry Styles and The Crown's Emma Corrin to Star in Amazon's Gay-Themed Drama My Policeman

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin will play a couple rocked by the arrival of a person from their past

Harry Styles is adding more acting credits to his name — this time with The Crown breakout Emma Corrin.

Styles, 27, and Corrin, 25, will star in Amazon Studios' upcoming film My Policeman, the studio confirmed on Friday.

My Policeman is set in the 1990s where Tom (Styles) and Marion (Corrin) welcome an ailing Patrick, an elderly friend of Tom, into their home. The movie will then explore events that happened 40 years earlier when Tom and Patrick were in a passionate relationship at a time when homosexuality was illegal.

The movie is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by author Bethan Roberts.

My Policeman is set as the Grammy-nominated "Watermelon Sugar" singer's follow-up to Don't Worry Darling, his first leading role. Styles is currently filming the psychological thriller opposite Florence Pugh, with rumored girlfriend Olivia Wilde directing. He previously made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's 2017 epic war film, Dunkirk.

Corrin joins the drama after breakout success playing Princess Diana in the latest season of Netflix's The Crown. She recently earned Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominations for her performance as the late former British royal.

The two already appear to be pals, with Corrin revealing in a Tonight Show appearance last November that Styles once watched her dog.

On the show, the actress detailed the one time that Styles dogsat for her black scruffy pup Spencer, noting that after his experience it was enough to say "not again."

"I was having dinner sort of near where he lives and he looked after Spencer for me," she said. "But not again. He hasn't done it again."