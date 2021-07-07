Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Share a Kiss and Dance on a Yacht During Romantic Getaway in Italy

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde had quite the romantic getaway in Italy over the weekend.

The couple, who were first linked right after New Year's, were seen enjoying a day out on a yacht in Monte Argentario, Italy. The two have been vacationing in the idyllic spot for the past week. Daily Mail was first to post the pictures.

Styles, 27, and Wilde, 37, amped up the romance when the singer invited the actress-turned-director to dance. The two also shared a kiss while swaying along. They were later seen sunbathing (and kissing again!) while reading and taking out a small boat into the clear-blue waters.

The duo matched on their outing, with Wilde wearing an all-Navy swimsuit, while Styles coordinated in a blue hat and hoodie with black swim trunks.

The pair met last fall while filming the upcoming Don't Worry Darling, Wilde's highly-anticipated directorial follow-up to Booksmart starring Styles opposite Florence Pugh.

In February, a source told PEOPLE the two "seem very serious" and "spend all their time together" while they shot the upcoming film in Los Angeles. "She is also very happy with Harry," added the source.

That same month — weeks after the pair were first seen holding hands at a friend's wedding — Wilde penned a sweet note in honor of Styles and his work on Don't Worry Darling.

In the caption, Wilde noted that many male actors don't want to appear in female-led films and take the lesser role, which makes those movies hard to finance. But Styles jumped in without reservation to play backup to Pugh's leading role.

