Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Step Out for 'Don't Worry Darling' Screening in NYC

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were on hand for an invited viewing of Don't Worry Darling in New York City before the film releases wide on Friday.

On Monday, the couple — who went public with their relationship in January 2021 after meeting during production — posed separately for photographers at AMC Lincoln Square 13, where an IMAX special screening of the film was being held.

Wilde, who directs and stars the film, wore a long-sleeved black gown for the event. Styles, also one of the movie's stars, rocked a double-breasted velvet blue blazer with pinstripe grey pants and a light blue button-down shirt.

Aside from Wilde, 38, and Styles, 28, Don't Worry Darling screenwriter Katie Silverman, producer Yiri Moon, and cast members Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith were also all at the screening.

Co-leads Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were not present for the event.

A source tells PEOPLE that neither were ever able to attend due to scheduling conflicts. Pugh, 26, remains actively in production on director Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two overseas. Pine, 42, has two films in post-production between Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Poolman.

Don't Worry Darling is Wilde's second directorial project after 2019's Booksmart.

The film has generated plenty of headlines since it was first announced, including news of Shia LaBeouf's entrance, exit and recent dispute over Wilde's claim that she fired him from the movie.

Rumors of discord between Wilde and Pugh persisted through the movie's world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, though Wilde praised Pugh at the premiere.

There were also questions over whether Styles spit on Pine thanks to viral video footage of the two at the Venice premiere, though Pine's rep told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement that the idea of Styles spitting on Pine was "ridiculous." Styles later laughed off the theories, making a joke about it at his Madison Square Garden concert.

Earlier this month, Matthew Libatique — the film's cinematographer — shared his experience working on the soon-to-be-released psychological thriller while speaking on The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast.

"This was probably the most harmonious set I've ever been on," he said. "Olivia built a team that believed in her, and she believed in each and everybody on the set."

"When you hear that there are rumors of acrimony on the set, I reject it. It wasn't apparent at all," he continued.

Hinting at the off-screen drama surrounding the film, Libatique added, "Whatever happened, it happened way after I left and started doing something else."

"I was never witness to anything, and I didn't feel anything," the two-time Oscar nominee noted. "You know, you get a feeling that there might be something going on, and I didn't feel anything."

Don't Worry Darling opens in theaters on Friday.