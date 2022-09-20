Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Step Out for 'Don't Worry Darling' Screening in NYC

Costars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were not able to attend Don't Worry Darling's New York City premiere, a source told PEOPLE, due to scheduling conflicts

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 20, 2022 11:22 AM
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were on hand for an invited viewing of Don't Worry Darling in New York City before the film releases wide on Friday.

On Monday, the couple — who went public with their relationship in January 2021 after meeting during production — posed separately for photographers at AMC Lincoln Square 13, where an IMAX special screening of the film was being held.

Wilde, who directs and stars the film, wore a long-sleeved black gown for the event. Styles, also one of the movie's stars, rocked a double-breasted velvet blue blazer with pinstripe grey pants and a light blue button-down shirt.

Aside from Wilde, 38, and Styles, 28, Don't Worry Darling screenwriter Katie Silverman, producer Yiri Moon, and cast members Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith were also all at the screening.

Co-leads Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were not present for the event.

A source tells PEOPLE that neither were ever able to attend due to scheduling conflicts. Pugh, 26, remains actively in production on director Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two overseas. Pine, 42, has two films in post-production between Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Poolman.

Cast of Don't Worry Darling New York special screening of "Don't Worry Darling",AMC Lincoln SquareA, - 19 Sep 2022
Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

Don't Worry Darling is Wilde's second directorial project after 2019's Booksmart.

The film has generated plenty of headlines since it was first announced, including news of Shia LaBeouf's entrance, exit and recent dispute over Wilde's claim that she fired him from the movie.

Rumors of discord between Wilde and Pugh persisted through the movie's world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, though Wilde praised Pugh at the premiere.

There were also questions over whether Styles spit on Pine thanks to viral video footage of the two at the Venice premiere, though Pine's rep told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement that the idea of Styles spitting on Pine was "ridiculous." Styles later laughed off the theories, making a joke about it at his Madison Square Garden concert.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, <a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-pine" data-inlink="true">Chris Pine</a>, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
From left: Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Matthew Libatique — the film's cinematographer — shared his experience working on the soon-to-be-released psychological thriller while speaking on The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast.

"This was probably the most harmonious set I've ever been on," he said. "Olivia built a team that believed in her, and she believed in each and everybody on the set."

"When you hear that there are rumors of acrimony on the set, I reject it. It wasn't apparent at all," he continued.

Hinting at the off-screen drama surrounding the film, Libatique added, "Whatever happened, it happened way after I left and started doing something else."

"I was never witness to anything, and I didn't feel anything," the two-time Oscar nominee noted. "You know, you get a feeling that there might be something going on, and I didn't feel anything."

Don't Worry Darling opens in theaters on Friday.

Related Articles
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Matthew Libatique attends AFI Conservatory's 50th Anniversary Celebration at Greystone Mansion on September 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/FilmMagic for AFI)
'Don't Worry Darling' Cinematographer Says Film's Set Was the 'Most Harmonious' He Has Ever Been On
Florence Pugh Claps for Olivia Wilde at Don't Worry Darling Premiere amid 'Falling Out' Rumor
See Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Applaud Each Other at 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere
Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet
Olivia Wilde Joined by Florence Pugh on Red Carpet Hours After Facing Question About 'Falling Out' Rumor
Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Florence Pugh Congratulates 'Everyone Standing on That Carpet' After 'Don't Worry Darling' Venice Premiere
Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attends the Campari Passion For Film 2022 Award during the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Did Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine? Internet Dissects Viral Moment from 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere
Chris Pine attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images); Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Harry Styles Jokes During His Concert That He 'Popped Very Quickly to Venice to Spit on Chris Pine'
: Florence Pugh attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Florence Pugh's Glam Team Wore 'Miss Flo' T-Shirts While Prepping Her for Venice Red Carpet
SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 17: Actress Olivia Wilde attends the "Don't Worry Darling/ No Te Preocupes Querida" premiere during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Victoria Eugenia Theater on September 17, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images); SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 17: Olivia Wilde attends the "Don't Worry Darling/No Te Preocupes Querida" premiere during 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at Kursaal, San Sebastian on September 17, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage)
Olivia Wilde Nearly Trips Over Her Valentino Gown at 'Don't Worry Darling' Screening in Spain
: Florence Pugh attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Florence Pugh's Stylist Seems to Wink at 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama with 'Miss Flo' Instagram Caption
olivia wilde; florence pugh
Olivia Wilde Says She and Florence Pugh 'Worked Very Well Together' on 'Don't Worry Darling'
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Simon Cowell and Harry Styles attend the "One Direction This Is Us" world premiere after party on August 20, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)
Simon Cowell Says Harry Styles 'Definitely' Did Not Spit on Chris Pine: 'He Wouldn't Do That'
Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Controversy Around Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' Is 'Tough to Navigate with a Smile' (Source)
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: (R) Florence Pugh and her grandmother attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Florence Pugh Brings 'Remarkable' Grandma to Venice Red Carpet: 'Truly the Most Special Moment'
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Is Skipping 'Don't Worry Darling' Press at Venice Film Festival, Will Walk Red Carpet
Shia LaBeouf, Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh
Olivia Wilde Dismisses 'Endless Tabloid Gossip' and Avoids Shia LaBeouf Question at Press Conference