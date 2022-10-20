Harry Styles and the cast of My Policeman are unpacking the complex relationships at the heart of their new drama.

A featurette about the film, exclusive to PEOPLE, showcases new footage from the upcoming film and interviews with Styles, 28, and costars Emma Corrin (The Crown) and David Dawson, as well as Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett, who play older versions of the former actors' characters.

"It's a story about friendship, love and lust," director Michael Grandage says in the video.

"They're all three of them victims of the world in which they live," Dawson, who plays museum curator Patrick, says in the clip after Corrin explains the film's synchronous timelines. "The central triangle of this film really fascinated me."

As Corrin says in the clip, Styles' character Tom "sort of straddles these two relationships" between his wife Marion (Corrin) and Patrick, a friend who he falls in love with.

"There is very real love between him and Marion. There is very real love between him and Patrick," Styles says in the featurette, while Roache adds that Tom "cannot call himself gay."

"He cannot embrace the fact that he actually loves another man," Roache says in the clip. "So it's like, deep denial in there."

"A story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people – policeman Tom (Styles), teacher Marion (Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (Dawson)– as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain," an official synopsis for the film reads.

"Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret," the synopsis adds. "But now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past."

"Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness," the synopsis concludes.

At the end of the featurette, Styles notes that "the friendship is real" between each of My Policeman's central three characters in the featurette.

"They're victims of their time," McKee adds. "They're victims of what they do to one another."

On The Howard Stern Show in May, Styles discussed the "vulnerable" experience of filming My Policeman's love scenes.

"I'd never kissed anyone on camera before, and it felt like giving a part of myself away in some ways. I wasn't naked in Don't Worry Darling. I was naked in My Policeman. There's no peen in the final cut. There's bum bum. ... I don't think the peen was intended to be involved," he said.

In June, director Grandage chatted with Vanity Fair about the My Policeman cast's willingness to commit to their roles.

"It was very, very easy because all three of those younger actors are very open — they don't make acting difficult and they don't make the process of filmmaking difficult. They come open-minded, wanting to please each other. They were there for each other," he said.

My Policeman is in select theaters Oct. 21 and premieres on Amazon Prime Video Nov. 4.