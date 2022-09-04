Tom Felton Reunites with 'Harry Potter' Dad Jason Isaacs: 'My Father Heard About This Play I Was in'

Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs portrayed father and son Lucius and Draco Malfoy throughout the Harry Potter film series

Published on September 4, 2022 02:29 PM
Photo: Tom Felton/Instagram

Who knew a Malfoy family reunion could be so sweet?

Jason Isaacs went out to support his Harry Potter film franchise son Tom Felton, who is starring in the West End play 2:22 A Ghost Story, on Saturday.

The two actors posted adorable shots on Instagram from the afternoon, with the 59-year-old Isaacs beaming about his onscreen son in his caption.

"So proud and, along with the audience, thrilled to see my boy commanding the stage today, breaking hearts and filling pants," he wrote. "Equally terrifying, he's recording music and has a book coming out too. I feel smug if I take the bins out on the right day (doesn't happen often). I'd hate him if I didn't love him."

Isaacs jokingly added about his complexion, "That's a work tan btw. I haven't caught trumphilis."

The 34-year-old Felton also posted a sweet selfie of the two. "My father heard about this play I was in @222aghoststory," he captioned the moment.

Felton played Draco Malfoy to Isaacs' wicked Lucius Malfoy in all eight of the Harry Potter films, starting with 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

PNEX25 Prod DB © Warner Bros. - Heyday Films / DRHARRY POTTER ET LES RELIQUES DE LA MORT - PARTIE 1 (HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 1) de David Yates 2010 USA/GB avec Jason Isaacs et Tom Felton saga, suite, sequelle, sorcellerie, sorcier, magie, d'apres le roman de J.K. Rowling autre titre: The Deathly Hallows (USA) (short title)
Alamy Stock Photo

The iconic Potter father and son duo previously appeared together for this year's HBO Max special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Also featured in the popular special were franchise stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Ralph Fiennes, among others.

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling recently addressed her absence from the HBO Max special, saying she declined an invitation to appear.

"I was asked to be on that, and I decided I didn't want to do it," she told Virgin Radio Saturday host Graham Norton, via a clip uploaded to YouTube. "I thought it was about the films more than the books, quite rightly. That was what the anniversary was about."

"No one said don't [do it] ... I was asked to do it and I decided not to," the author added.

Rowling, 57, came under fire in June 2020 when she appeared to support anti-transgender sentiments in a series of tweets. Though she denied that her views on feminism are transphobic, she doubled down on her controversial standpoints in a lengthy essay shared on her website days later.

Radcliffe, 33, Watson, 32, and Grint, 34, have each spoken out against Rowling's much-criticized remarks regarding the transgender community.

