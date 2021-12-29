20 Years Later, Where Is the Harry Potter Cast Now?

It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since Harry Potter first hit the silver screen.

The franchise, which is based on the book series of the same name and spans eight films, has captivated audiences over the years, thanks to its magical storylines and talented cast.

Now, fans are reliving that magic with the release of HBO Max's special Return to Hogwarts.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, reunited to discuss the notable film series that started many of their careers.

See what the cast has been up to since the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, wrapped in 2011.