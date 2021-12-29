20 Years Later, Where Is the Harry Potter Cast Now?
It's been 20 years since Harry Potter first hit theaters. See where cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, and more are now as you tune into HBO Max's reunion special Return to Hogwarts
It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since Harry Potter first hit the silver screen.
The franchise, which is based on the book series of the same name and spans eight films, has captivated audiences over the years, thanks to its magical storylines and talented cast.
Now, fans are reliving that magic with the release of HBO Max's special Return to Hogwarts.
In honor of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, reunited to discuss the notable film series that started many of their careers.
See what the cast has been up to since the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, wrapped in 2011.
Daniel Radcliffe
Radcliffe landed the coveted role of Harry Potter, a young wizard who battles a dark wizard named Voldemort.
Since the Harry Potter films, Radcliffe has tried on many different hats as an actor, including starring in the Broadway musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, the horror film The Woman in Black, the science-fantasy Victor Frankenstein, and the heist film Now You See Me 2.
Most recently, he had a small role in the 2020 Netflix special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, in which he played Kimmy Schmidt's husband, and he is set to star alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in The Lost City of D.
Emma Watson
Watson played the intelligent Hermione Granger, a close friend of Harry's and star student at Hogwarts.
Watson has had an impressive acting career since playing Hermione, starring in countless blockbuster films like The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Bling Ring, the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, and the 2019 remake of Little Women.
In addition to her acting career, Watson graduated from Brown University with a bachelor's degree in English literature in May 2014. She has also used her platform to be an advocate for gender equality as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador.
Rupert Grint
Grint is well-known for playing Ron Weasley, the best friend of Harry, and Hermione's eventual husband in the series.
Grint has had steady work since wrapping the Harry Potter films, appearing in several indie films including Into the White, the Macbeth adaptation Enemy of Man, and Moonwalkers. Like Radcliffe, Grint has also tried his hand at theater, starring in the 2013 West End revival of Mojo and Broadway's It's Only a Play. Grint can currently be seen on Apple TV+'s critically acclaimed M. Night Shyamalan series Servant.
On the personal front, Grint recently became a father. He and actress Georgia Groome welcomed a daughter in May 2020.
Tom Felton
Felton played the bratty Draco Malfoy in the series. The character often acts as the rival to Harry given their different upbringings and opposing Hogwarts houses that are often pitted against each other.
Since playing the fan-favorite villain, Felton has appeared in a handful of indie films including From the Rough and The Apparition as well as some period pieces like Belle and Ophelia. During season 3 of The Flash, Felton had a recurring role as Julian. Most recently, he played the villain in Netflix's family horror film A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting based on the book trilogy of the same name by Joe Ballarini.
Bonnie Wright
Wright played Ginny Weasley, who is the youngest Weasley child and Harry's eventual wife in the series.
Shortly after the Harry Potter films, Wright created her own film production company, BonBonLumiere. In addition to producing short films with her company and acting in a handful of independent films, she has also ventured into directing with projects like 2012's Separate We Come, Separate We Go and music videos including Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson's single, "Iguana Bird" in 2018.
Matthew Lewis
Lewis played the timid Neville Longbottom, who was a Gryffindor in the same year as Harry, Ron, and Hermione.
Like several of his Harry Potter costars, Lewis has performed on the stage; he made his West End debut in Our Boys in 2012. He has also appeared in several shows and films, including The Syndicate, Death in Paradise, Terminal, and Me Before You.
In May 2018, Lewis got married to girlfriend Angela Jones, who he originally met at a Celebration of Harry Potter event at Universal Orlando.
James Phelps and Oliver Phelps
The real-life twins played Ron Weasley's older brothers Fred and George Weasley.
The brothers have continued to work together in recent years. In 2012, they starred in the Plato documentary A Mind's Eye and they have their own podcast together titled Normal Not Normal, on which several Harry Potter costars have made appearances.
Evanna Lynch
Lynch played Luna Lovegood, a Ravenclaw who was first introduced in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.
Lynch has appeared in a handful of projects since Harry Potter, including the teen comedy G.B.F., the Irish independent drama film My Name Is Emily, and most recently, the BBC drama Silent Witness. In 2018, Lynch competed on season 27 of Dancing With the Stars, on which she came in third place.
Alfred Enoch
Enoch played Dean Thomas, a fellow Gryffindor in Harry's year who eventually joins Dumbledore's Army.
Though Enoch only had a small role in the films, it launched a bigger acting career for him, thanks in large part to his starring role in ABC's How to Get Away with Murder.
Julie Walters
Walters played the matriarch of the Weasley family throughout the movies.
Walters has continued to play some iconic roles since Harry Potter. She played Mrs. Bird in the Paddington films, reprised her role as Rosie in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, was Ellen in Mary Poppins Returns, and played Mrs. Medlock in The Secret Garden.
Mark Williams
Williams played the patriarch of the Weasley family, who is also a member of the Order of the Phoenix.
After playing Mr. Weasley, Williams had recurring roles on Doctor Who and Red Dwarf. He currently stars on the long-running BBC series Father Brown, where he plays the titular role.
Ralph Fiennes
Fiennes played the villainous Lord Voldemort in the films.
Since playing He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, Fiennes has starred in a handful of theater productions as well as some notable films including The Grand Budapest Hotel, The King's Man, and the James Bond film series starring Daniel Craig.
Helena Bonham Carter
Carter played the terrifying Bellatrix Lestrange, a Death Eater who was one of Voldemort's most loyal followers.
Since Harry Potter, Carter has continued to play characters that are delightfully strange, including roles in Dark Shadows, Les Misérables, Alice Through the Looking Glass, and Cinderella. Most recently, she starred alongside Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes and played Princess Margaret in seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown.
Robbie Coltrane
Coltrane played the lovable half-giant Rubeus Hagrid throughout the series.
Coltrane has only appeared in a handful of projects since Harry Potter wrapped, including the Channel 4 series National Treasure alongside former costar Julie Walters, and Pixar's Brave, in which he voiced Lord Dingwall.
Michael Gambon
After Richard Harris (who originated the role of Albus Dumbledore) died in 2002, Gambon stepped into the part in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and continued playing the character throughout the series.
Gambon has appeared in numerous shows and films since his role as the headmaster of Hogwarts, including the PBS miniseries Little Women, Victoria & Abdul, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and Judy.
Maggie Smith
Smith played the sharp-witted Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series.
Other than her role in the Harry Potter films, Smith is well-known for playing Violet Crawley in the Downton Abbey series as well as the 2019 movie. Most recently, she appeared in Netflix's holiday film A Boy Called Christmas and she is set to return for Downton Abbey: A New Era.
Alan Rickman
The late actor was known for being one of the kindest men in the movie business when he took the job of Professor Snape, an antagonist to Harry who ends up being secretly on his side.
Following Harry Potter, Rickman appeared in a handful of projects, including Lee Daniels' The Butler and Gambit, before his death in January 2016 from pancreatic cancer. He was 69 at the time. His final film role was the voice of Absolem in Alice Through the Looking Glass, which was released posthumously in May 2016.
Harry Melling
Melling got his start playing Harry's spoiled cousin Dudley in the films.
After getting his start in acting at such a young age, Melling has appeared in a handful of notable Netflix projects as of late, including The Old Guard, The Devil All the Time, and most recently The Queen's Gambit.
Fiona Shaw
Shaw played Petunia Dursley, Harry's aunt (and sister to his late mother Lily Pottter) who despises wizards.
After Harry Potter, Shaw had a recurring role on HBO's True Blood during season 4 before appearing in films like Lizzie, Ammonite, and Enola Holmes. She is currently a series regular on the hit BBC series Killing Eve.
Richard Griffiths
Griffiths played Harry's hostile Uncle Vernon, who was Petunia's husband and Dudley's father.
After the Harry Potter movies, Griffiths appeared in a handful of projects like Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Hugo. In March 2013, he died at age 65 following complications from heart surgery.