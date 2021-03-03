The game, Hogwarts Legacy, is expected to be released in 2022

Upcoming Harry Potter Video Game Will Give Users the Ability to Play as Transgender Characters: Report

The upcoming video game Hogwarts Legacy, inspired by the Harry Potter franchise, will allow users to play as transgender characters.

Players will be able to customize their character's voice, gender placement for the school's house dormitories and body type and choose whether they are referred to as "witch" or "wizard," sources told Bloomberg.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The labels "witch" or "wizard" will determine the dormitories to which characters will be assigned, but the look and sound of the player don't have to match the binary definition of the fictional label.

Image zoom Credit: PlayStation

There is no specific mention regarding the video game being trans-inclusive on the Hogwarts Legacy website.

The homepage does, however, say users can "customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Inc. and developer Avalanche Software's choice to allow for transgender characters – something other video games have done – comes months after Harry Potter series creator J.K. Rowling made transphobic remarks on social media.

Rowling's comments were condemned by Harry Potter lead stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grant and Emma Watson.

RELATED VIDEO: Transgender Actor Scott Turner Schofield on J.K. Rowling and Feeling 'Invisible' in Hollywood

That backlash prompted many Hogwarts Legacy developers to push for character inclusivity, which was initially met with resistance, Bloomberg reported.