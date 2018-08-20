Harry Potter Stars Reunite for Hogwarts' 'Very Own Royal Wedding'

Talk about a magical day!

Harry Potter star Afshan Azad married fiancé Nabil Kazi on Sunday, and her former costars Bonnie Wright and Katie Leung were there to support her on her big day.

The 29-year-old actress, who played Padma Patil in the films, wore a long-sleeved white gown with embellished accents and shared moments from the wedding on social media.

“Yesterday was the most epic night. My handsome husband and beautiful in-laws went above and beyond and blew me away with the most magical Walima party,” Azad captioned an Instagram of herself walking hand in hand with Kazi, who wore a black tux.

“Historically, the first wedding to EVER happen in this venue, it was absolutely breathtaking. My very own Royal Wedding!” Azad wrote in reference to the Symphony Hall Birmingham.

Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, also shared a photo from Azad’s romantic evening.

“Over the moon to have been there with today Afshan. We love you so much! Congratulations to you and Nabil, wishing you so much joy in your married life together ❤️🌹,” Wright wrote.

In the photo, Azad can be seen standing in between Wright, 27, and Leung, 31, who both wore black dresses.

Leung, who played Cho Chang in the films, posted a similar photo writing, “Celebrating our beautiful bride @afshanazad’s special day.”

Before Sunday, Kazi and Azad, who is of Bangladeshi descent, had a traditional ceremony last week.

“Incredibly blessed. After a year of planning on my own, the tears and tantrums, today was an absolute dream,” Azad captioned a photo of herself sitting alongside Kazi wearing a traditional red and gold Indian gown.

“Married and moved out of Manchester to start my new life. Thank you to my incredible family and friends, without you I’m nothing. Best wedding ever, even if I do say so myself! Keep us in your prayers. ❤️👰🏻🤵🏻 #KazadWedding #RoyalWedding,” Azad added.