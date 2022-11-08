 'Harry Potter' Star Leslie Phillips Dead at 89

The British actor voiced the Sorting Hat in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

By
Published on November 8, 2022 10:19 AM
Actor Leslie Phillips, 18th September 1989.
Photo: Staff/The People/Mirrorpix/Getty

The Wizarding World is mourning another loss.

Leslie Phillips, who voiced the Sorting Hat in Harry Potter, has died at 98. His agent told the BBC that the beloved actor died peacefully in his sleep Monday night.

"I've lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman," his wife, Zara Carr, told The Sun Tuesday.

While Phillips is most known for his voice in the U.S., he's a well-known star in the U.K., having starred in four of the Carry On franchise movies between 1959 and 1960. He made his first film appearance in the 1930s.

"He was quite simply a national treasure," his wife continued to The Sun. "People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went."

HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE, Maggie Smith, Daniel Radcliffe, 2001.
Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Phillips voiced the Sorting Hat in three Harry Potter movies: Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011).

In the wake of his death, tributes have come pouring in for the British film icon, who appeared in over 150 films. Piers Morgan described him as a "wonderful character and superb comedy actor."

Tony Maudsley, who stars in the British daytime soap opera Coronation Street, said working with Phillips was a "joy."

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh, who exchanged messages with Phillips online, said he "always liked his pater".

Phillips' death comes just weeks after news of fellow Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane's death at the age of 72.

J.K. Rowling called the Hagrid actor "an incredible talent," saying she'll "never know anyone remotely like Robbie again."

Tributes from the rest of the cast also reflected Hagrid's role in their lives as young actors.

"Robbie portrayed Hagrid's warmth, sense of home and unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly," wrote Bonnie Wright in an Instagram post. "Robbie always treated me and my fellow cast mates when we were wee kids like equal professionals on a film set."

David Thewlis, who played Remus Lupin, said Coltrane is "forever loved" by the cast and the world. "The richest, mightiest and most mischievous laughter on set was all big Robbie's fault," he wrote on Instagram.

