'Harry Potter's' Rupert Grint Remembers 'Giant-Hearted' Robbie Coltrane: 'Sending Love to His Family'

"No one else on this planet could [have] played Hagrid, only Robbie," Rupert Grint wrote of his Harry Potter costar Robbie Coltrane after the news of his death at age 72

Published on October 15, 2022 06:18 PM
The stars of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, from left to right; Rupert Grint, Robbie Coltrane, Daniel Radcliffe Emma Watson during the worldwide launch of the DVD/VHS at Leavesden Studios in north London.
Photo: Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images via Getty

Rupert Grint will forever associate Harry Potter costar Robbie Coltrane with "the smell of cigars and beard glue" after news of the Hagrid star's death at age 72.

The actor, 34, who played Ron Weasley, is the latest star in the franchise to pay tribute to Coltrane, sharing a photo of his late costar playing the flute while in character as Hagrid, along with some words memorializing him.

"Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone," he wrote in the Saturday caption. "I'll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue- a wonderful combination. No one else on this planet could [have] played Hagrid, only Robbie."

"Just as Hagrid was in the books and films, Robbie was in life-warm, compassionate and hilarious. A giant-hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side, Bobser," Grint added.

Coltrane's agent and friend Belinda Wright confirmed his death to PEOPLE on Friday, remembering him as "a unique talent" and his performance as Hagrid bringing "joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years."

Although the actor's cause of death was not immediately made available, Deadline reported that Coltrane "had been in ill health for the past two years," and died in a hospital near his Larbert, Scotland home.

Other stars from the Harry Potter franchise have paid tribute to Coltrane since his death, including Bonnie Wright (who played Ron's sister Ginny Weasley), James and Oliver Phelps (twins Fred and George Weasley), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and David Thewlis (Remus Lupin), as well as the books' controversial author J.K. Rowling.

Emma Watson, who played Ron's friend and love interest Hermione Granger, said Coltrane was "deeply caring, and compassionate towards me" in her tribute, adding that "there was no better Hagrid."

Emma Watson, Tom Felton friendship
Dave Benett/Getty

"Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance."

Daniel Radcliffe, the actor behind the titular Harry Potter, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that he was "incredibly lucky" to have worked with Coltrane, who he said "was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set."

RELATED VIDEO: Celebrating Robbie Coltrane's Beloved Character Hagrid: "I'll Not Be Here Sadly, but Hagrid Will"

"I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on (2004's Harry Potter and the) Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up," Radcliffe added. "He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."

