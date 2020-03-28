Harry Potter Reunion! Tom Felton & Jason Isaacs Have a Malfoy Family Chat While Social Distancing

Even the coronavirus pandemic can’t keep the Malfoy family apart.

Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton, who starred in the Harry Potter films as father-son duo Lucius and Draco Malfoy, reunited during a video call to catch up while social distancing in their respective homes.

Isaacs, 56, posted the video, which was put together in support of the Red Cross, to his Instagram Friday, writing, “Malfoy Family Reunion. Sharing lockdown life.”

As both men joined the call, Isaacs said to Felton, who was standing in his sunny backyard, “That doesn’t look like someone that is in quarantine. That looks like somebody out in the beautiful Los Angeles countryside.”

“That kinda is our quarantine, really,” Felton, 32, explained. “We’re just hanging out in the garden.”

While both actors lamented about the current difficult times, Isaacs tried to remain upbeat.

“We’ve got a house and we’ve got food so that puts us a million times better than people who don’t have anywhere to live and don’t have anything to eat and don’t have any money, and all the people who are sick or dying so can’t complain,” he said.

“But f—, it’s weird and scary is what it is,” Isaacs added.

When catching up on what they’ve done to stay busy throughout quarantine, both men said they’ve watched the new Netflix hit documentary Tiger King.

Felton even shared a past experience he had with Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as “Joe Exotic.”

“Weirdly, I did a film a year or so ago where we did a cross country trip and one of the stops was Oklahoma,” Felton said. “We filmed in this bar and the owner of the bar was this nutter who walked in with the full-on mullet and the hat and a gun, two guns, I think he had. We were all like, ‘Who the hell is this guy?’ And lo and behold, two years later, he’s got a documentary on Netflix.”

“Wait, that was him, the Tiger King?” Isaacs asked.

“That’s him, that’s the Tiger King, yeah, yeah, at the bar as well,” Felton explained. “So very strange coincidence there.”

The most recent Harry Potter group reunion came in December between several of the stars, including Felton, Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood).

“Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin,” Felton captioned the group photo.

That same month, Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the close relationships some of his former costars forged during the filming of the Harry Potter movies.

“There was always something. There was a little bit of a spark,” Grint, 31, said of Watson and Felton, who played onscreen rivals.

“But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance,” he said, jokingly adding, “I didn’t have any sparks. I was spark-free.”

