Harry Potter Reunion! Tom Felton Supports 'Fantastic' Daniel Radcliffe on Broadway

It’s just as Dumbledore said — Hogwarts, and it’s students, are always there to welcome you home.

Harry Potter star Tom Felton proved this Thursday night when he stopped by to support Daniel Radcliffe‘s play on Broadway, The Lifespan of a Fact. And while Felton’s Draco Malfoy was the sworn enemy of Radcliffe’s Harry Potter, the real-life duo are much closer.

“Go see it. He’s fantastic as per,” Felton wrote alongside the smiling pic.

Felton has been delighting fans of the hit franchise on his Instagram lately, with several shots of recent reunions with his former costars. One of the funniest ones came in August, when the actor tried to pressure Matthew Lewis to become a Slytherin, even though he played proud Gryffindor and eventual hero Neville Longbottom.

“See how close he was to converting….” Felton captioned the shot of him trying to get Lewis to wear a Slytherin jacket.

The two teamed up again for an even more viral shot last spring with Emma Watson, who played fan-favorite Hermione Granger. The three beamed in the shot, which Felton simply captioned “school mates.”

Harry Potter fans went crazy for the photo, giving it over a million likes and flooding the comment section. Others joked that they were proud that Felton’s Slytherin character was getting along with the Gryffindors he used to bully.

The cast has gotten together on several occasions over the years. Just this past January, Watson shared the stage with Robert Pattinson at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards to present the award for the best limited series or TV movie category. Pattinson took on the role of Cedric Diggory in 2005’s Goblet of Fire, the fourth installment in the franchise.