The 20th anniversary special, premiering Jan. 1 on HBO Max, will feature original stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and more

See the First Look Teaser for the Star-Studded Harry Potter Reunion Special, Return to Hogwarts

The first look at the Harry Potter reunion is here!

On Sunday, HBO Max released a brief teaser for the upcoming special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, after Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses aired on TBS and Cartoon Network

The reunion, which is set to premiere Jan. 1 on the streaming service, will mark the anniversary of the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which premiered 20 years ago last month. Original stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will all return for the event, as well as many others from the original cast.

The new clip features a series of images that will be quite familiar to fans of the beloved franchise, beginning with someone holding up a copy of The Daily Prophet newspaper with the front page headline, "Hogwarts Welcomes Back Alumni."

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts | First Look Teaser Credit: HBO Max

Next, Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid, and Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, are shown holding invitations, appropriately stamped and addressed like all Hogwarts-related mail.

Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) then hops on the Hogwarts express train before others are shown heading towards the the 9¾ stop at Kings Cross Station.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts | First Look Teaser Credit: HBO Max

In addition to the original trio and Coltrane, Williams and Lewis, the reunion will include Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James and Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Evanna Lynch, director Chris Columbus "and many more," HBO Max has said.

"The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time," the streamer said in a press release.

DANIEL RADCLIFFE, RUPERT GRINT, EMMA WATSON Young Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson | Credit: Shutterstock

Harry Potter creator and author J.K. Rowling will not make a personal appearance in any new content for the special, a source close to the production previously confirmed to PEOPLE. She will, however, still be shown in archival footage throughout.

Rowling, 56, came under fire in June 2020 when she appeared to support anti-transgender sentiments in a series of tweets. Though she denied that her views on feminism are transphobic, she doubled down on her controversial standpoints in a lengthy essay shared on her website days later.

Stars Radcliffe, Watson and Grint have each spoken out against Rowling's much-criticized remarks and expressed their support for the transgender community.