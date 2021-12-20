Emma Watson Tears Up as Harry Potter Cast Reunites in Trailer for Return to Hogwarts: 'We're Family'

Back to the beginning!

In the first full trailer for the upcoming HBO Max reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, alums Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint return to the Hogwarts set to look back on the original film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 20 years later, and its record-breaking sequels.

The trailer shows the Harry Potter cast reminiscing about filming the iconic film series, based on the popular books, with Watson at one point wiping back tears as Grint says, "It's a strong bond we all have. We're family. We'll always be a part of each other's lives."

The anniversary special was announced last month in a press release that teased it will "tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time."

Executive producer Casey Patterson said in a statement, "There's magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films."

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, 56, will not make a personal appearance in any new content for the special, a source close to the production confirmed to PEOPLE, however she will be shown in archival footage throughout.

On Monday, Warner Bros. debuted the first trailer for the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, featuring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen. The sequel is due in theaters April 15.