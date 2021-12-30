Harry Potter Stars Discuss 'Joy' of Reuniting for Anniversary Special in Behind-the-Scenes Clip

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and more open up about reuniting with the Harry Potter cast for HBO Max's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, streaming New Year's Day

So much has changed, yet the Harry Potter cast's bond remains.

In a behind-the-scenes look at HBO Max's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and more costars describe the surreal experience of catching up with each other 10 years after the final Potter film.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's been a long time since I've seen any of them," says Grint, 33, as Watson, 31, adds, "It's just been a joy getting to relive it all."

Radcliffe, 32, says, "It has been lovely seeing everyone again and going like, 'Oh yeah, we're all doing great.' "

Gary Oldman says of being back on the film sets, "All the memories of working here come flooding back. It was like it was last week." Costar Matthew Lewis agrees, saying, "It doesn't feel like 10 years ago. At all."

Watson says she has been "pleasantly surprised" by fans "enjoying everything that we made and that we created."

"There's so much of life to take in that happened in those 10 years," says Radcliffe. "Every part of my life is connected to Potter. And we've seen even more how much it means to people and what a part of people's lives it is. It means even more now, and I'm able to appreciate how special that is."

Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The anniversary special was announced last month in a press release that teased it will "tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time."

Among the stars and filmmakers taking part in the HBO Max special are: Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and directors Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.