Harry Potter Reunion! Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson to Star in HBO Max Special

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and more cast members reunite for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special coming to HBO Max on Jan. 1, 2022

Time for a Hogwarts class reunion!

On Tuesday, HBO Max announced that the original Harry Potter stars — Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint — plus more from the extended cast of the eight films will reunite for a special on the streaming service. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts debuts on Jan. 1, 2022.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In addition to the main trio, also appearing in the reunion are Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James and Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, director Chris Columbus "and many more."

All eight Potter films are currently available to stream on HBO Max. The first installment, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone premiered 20 years ago today.

Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe in 2009 | Credit: Leon Neal/AFP via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Watson, 31, shared a throwback photo of herself, Radcliffe and Grint when they were first cast as Hermione, Harry and Ron, respectively.

"Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

She continued, "I am proud not just of what we as group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path. I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful."

"Thank you to the fans that have continued to show their support well after the last chapter closed. The magic of the world wouldn't exist without you. Thank you for fighting to make it such an inclusive and loving place," she added. "I still miss the crew who made these films all the time. Thank you for all of your hard work too - I know your contributions sometimes get overlooked."

To the fans, Watson added, "Happy 20th Anniversary Potterheads! We hope you enjoy the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts which will stream New Year's day, Jan. 1 on HBO Max. ⚡️ Lots to look forward to. 😊 E x."

The retrospective special will, according to a press release, "tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time."

RELATED VIDEO: Helen McCrory, Harry Potter Star, Dies at 52 After 'Heroic Battle with Cancer,' Says Husband Damian Lewis

The special will also later debut on TBS and Cartoon Network in spring 2022 ahead of the theatrical debut of the third Fantastic Beasts film The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Executive producer Casey Patterson said in a statement, "There's magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films."