Harry Potter BFFs Emma Watson and Tom Felton Skateboard Together in Sweet Video: 'Hang on Tight'

Almost 20 years after filming the first Harry Potter movie, Emma Watson and Tom Felton are still the best of buds.

Watson, 28, shared some throwbacks from a beach day with Felton, 31, to congratulate him on his upcoming show, Origin. The actress first shared a sweet selfie on Twitter of the two on the beach smiling wide at the camera with a caption telling fans to tune in to his show.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“Tom’s @OriginSeries is out on 14th November. Congrats dear friend,” she wrote.

But the real treat came in the following tweet when she shared a video of the two riding a skateboard together, which Watson hilariously captioned with the hashtag #TFToleratingmysubparskatingskillssince1999.

In the video, Felton films them speeding down a boardwalk with Watson snuggling up behind him as he makes fun of her poor riding skills.

Emma Watson/Twitter

“Easy with the wobbling, keep your feet still!” Felton says as Watson laughs behind him and says, “They are!”

“You’re not! You’re dancing around on the board like a clown. Hang on tight,” Felton jokingly responds.

WATCH: Kids Ask Emma Watson About ‘Beauty and the Beast’, ‘Harry Potter’, and More

The outing comes as some wish fulfillment for Watson, who told British TV host Jonathan Ross in 2012 that she totally had a crush on her Harry Potter costar while they were filming the first few movies. Watson was only 10 when she signed on as Hermione Granger, while Felton was already 13 when he started playing Draco Malfoy.

Watson liked Felton specifically because of his riding skills.

“Between the ages of 10 and 12, I had a really terrible crush on Tom Felton,” she admitted on the Jonathan Ross Show. “We love a bad guy and he was a few years older and he had a skateboard. And that just did it, really. He used to do tricks on it. He was so cool.”