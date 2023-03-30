01 of 14 Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) Araya Doheny/Getty Images Playing the titular character, Daniel Radcliffe became the boy who fell in love when he met American actress Erin Darke, who played his love interest in the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings. The pair have been going strong ever since and in March 2023, a rep for the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story star confirmed to PEOPLE that Darke is pregnant with their first baby.

02 of 14 Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) Gary Gershoff/WireImage; Karwai Tang/WireImage Like Radcliffe, Rupert Grint has also been with his longtime love for more than a decade. Though they've never divulged details on where or how they met, the couple have been together since 2011 and welcomed their first baby — a girl named Wednesday G.— in 2020. Asked whether Wednesday will be a Potterhead, the proud papa, who played Ron Weasley in the franchise, told GQ Hype that not only is he looking forward to watching the films with her when she gets older, but the then-2-year-old already had her Hogwarts robes. "Gryffindor, obviously," he told the publication.

03 of 14 Robert Pattinson (Cedric Diggory) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, first sparked dating rumors with model Suki Waterhouse back in 2018 before a source confirmed to PEOPLE they indeed were a couple. In the years since, the lovebirds have kept their relationship hush-hush, appearing on the red carpet only once together, though they've spent birthdays and other special events at each other's sides.

04 of 14 Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo. Bonnie Wright Instagram Bonnie Wright's character ended up being Mrs. Potter, and it seems life imitated art as the actress became Mrs. Lococo on March 19, 2022. "Yesterday was the best day of my life 💙 thanks to my husband!!" she wrote as she coyly announced the nuptials on Instagram. Several of her fellow Harry Potter alumni sent their well wishes to the couple in the comments, including Tom Felton, who commented, "Congratulations B xx." Scarlett Byrne Hefner who played Pansy Parkinson, also commented, "Congratulations to you both! @thisisbwright 💜😘," while onscreen big brother James Phelps simply put "🥳🥳" emojis.

05 of 14 Devon Murray (Seamus Finnigan) Devon Murray/Instagram The Irish actor who played accident-prone Seamus in the movie series welcomed son Cooper Michael Murray back in 2021 with partner Shannon McCaffrey. "Yesterday 2/1/21 my life changed forever. Shannon delivered our beautiful little boy 'Cooper Michael Murray' weighing 6lbs 10oz," the ecstatic dad wrote. "Both are doing amazing now after a very long labour and a scary few minutes at the end. It still hasn't sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy." Murray and McCaffrey have been together since 2018.

06 of 14 Jessie Cave (Lavender Brown) Alfie Brown/Instagram Much like her character, Jessie Cave seems to be lovestruck in real life except her partner, comedian Alfie Brown, is just as equally smitten. The two have been together since 2014 and have four children together — sons Donnie 8, Abraham, 2, and Becker, 1, as well as daughter Margot, 6.

07 of 14 Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) David M. Benett/Getty The Potterhead girlies may swoon over Matthew Lewis' impeccable glow-up, but it's his wife Angela Jones who seems to have cast an everlasting spell on the actor. According to TMZ, the two met in January 2016 when Jones was working as an event planner at Universal Studios in Orlando as part of a team handling a Wizarding World event. They were engaged that November and tied the knot in 2018.

08 of 14 Emma Thompson (Professor Trelawney) Dave Benett/WireImage The pairing of Emma Thompson and husband Greg Wise was literally written in the stars. Before the two met on Sense and Sensibility, a "witchy" friend of Wise predicted he would meet the love of his life on that set, he revealed on the British talk show Loose Women. However, when they started filming, Thompson was older and married to actor Kenneth Branagh (who played Gilderoy Lockhart in Chamber of Secrets) and Wise thought the lady in question was Kate Winslet. After taking Winslet on a failed date and following the dissolution of Thompson's marriage — Branagh had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter, who was also a part of the Harry Potter world as Bellatrix Lestrange — the two got together and were wed in 2003, eight years after they started dating.

09 of 14 Kenneth Branagh (Gilderoy Lockhart) Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Following his 1996 divorce from Thompson, Branagh dated Carter until 1999, before meeting and marrying his wife of 20 years, Lindsay Brannock. Though he's kept his second marriage out of the public eye, the famed British actor sang his wife's praises in a 2016 interview with the Belfast Telegraph, saying, "She's certainly smarter than me and knows me better than I know myself. She understands that it's great when people love what they do, but also knows they need the right kind of balance in their life."

10 of 14 Gary Oldman (Sirius Black) Tibrina Hobson/Getty. Tibrina Hobson/Getty Everyone's favorite godfather has been locked in with his lady love, Gisele Schmidt, since 2017. Though the couple has kept a relatively low profile, Gary Oldman gave fans some insight into the unconventional way he proposed. Apparently, the two were on the set of Darkest Hour, in which he played Winston Churchill, and he proposed while in costume. He told Jimmy Kimmel: "There was a break in the filming and ... I just felt the urge. We were down in the war rooms, I took her into the map room and as Winston Churchill, I said 'Will you marry me?' " Painting a full picture of the hilarity of the situation, Oldman continued, "She said, 'Yes' and then someone said 'Hey Gary, we're ready for you!' "

11 of 14 David Thewlis (Remus Lupin) david thewlis/instagram Playing one-fourth of the mischievous Marauders, David Thewlis wed his French bride (aptly named) Hermine Poitou in 2016. While the two enjoy their privacy, Thewlis posted some pics from their wedding day on their fifth wedding anniversary, writing, "Five years ago today. Why would I ever keep such happiness a secret?"

12 of 14 Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Jason Isaacs and wife Emma Hewitt have shown that they truly have an unbreakable bond as their love stood strong through Isaac's drug and alcohol addiction. In a heartwarming Instagram post marking 22 years sober, Isaac subtly thanked his wife, writing, "My beautiful wife Emma and I in Sep 1998 looking pretty happy. We weren't. Three weeks later, on October 5th, 22 years ago today, I managed 24 hours without taking any drugs or drinking alcohol." He continued, "I'd tried for decades, but was too smart, too capable and too successful to pull it off. Only when I admitted that I needed help did my life change. Thank you to every addict and alcoholic who's ever lifted me up. I love you all - especially the mad ones. Which is most of you. There's a few 24 hours under my belt now, but it's only ever one day at a time."

13 of 14 Brendan Gleeson (Alastor 'Mad-Eye' Moody) ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Brendan Gleeson, who played the tough, gruff and notorious Death Eater catcher, has been married to his wife, Mary Gleeson, since 1982. The two share four children who have all followed in his thespian footsteps and forayed into the entertainment industry. His eldest son, Domhnall, played Bill Weasley in the franchise, while Fergus and Brían are both actors and Rory opted to be a writer.