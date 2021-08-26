All 8 Harry Potter Movies Heading Back to HBO Max in September After Stint on Peacock

The eight-movie series will be available to watch on HBO Max starting Wednesday, Sept. 1

All eight movies in the beloved Warner Bros. franchise are set to return to HBO Max next month after previously spending time on NBC's streaming service Peacock, according to Deadline.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1, the eight films — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and both parts of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — will be available to stream.

HBO Max was originally home to all eight Harry Potter films when the platform launched back in May 2020, but streaming rights were only allotted for three months, Variety reported.

Other notable features scheduled to appear on HBO Max throughout September include (but are not limited to) News of the World, Mad Max: Fury Road and Mortal Kombat.

Based on the book series by J.K. Rowling, the movies follow the life of a young wizard navigating a world of magic amid the resurgence of the evil Lord Voldemort. The blockbuster series went on to gross $7.7 billion worldwide at the box office from 2001 to 2011, with its stars becoming household names.

Harry Potter and the sorcerer's stone Alnwick Castle in Harry Potter | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

The news of the eight films heading back to HBO's streaming platform comes as the film prepares to celebrate its 20-year anniversary in November. The first entry, Sorcerer's Stone, debuted Nov. 14, 2001.

Reflecting ahead of the 20th anniversary of the famous franchise on the silver screen, star Daniel Radcliffe recently told Entertainment Tonight that certain cast members truly made a lasting, positive impact.

"I have really, really fond memories of all my scenes with Gary Oldman [who played Sirius Black] and David Thewlis [who played Remus Lupin]," Radcliffe, now 32, said. "They were some of the first scenes on the third and the fifth film where I started to feel like I was a young man who was just starting to figure out what acting was, and they were pretty cool people to be around."

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, also recently reflected on the milestone moment. Speaking with PEOPLE in June, the 33-year-old actor said he had been in touch with costars Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint — who played Potter's best friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively — about the films' lasting legacy.

If given the opportunity, The Flash actor said he'd return to Potter in a heartbeat. "If you're asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely. Either [him or Lucius]. I'll play Draco's kid if you really want!" Felton said. "Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted."