Harry Potter's Matthew Lewis Shares Photo of Hogwarts, Tom Felton Jokes 'I Used to Bully Him'

Matthew Lewis and Tom Felton are reminiscing about their Harry Potter days.

The trip down memory first started when Lewis, 30, shared a photo of himself posing in front of the Hogwarts castle at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida on Instagram Monday.

The picture shows the actor, who played Neville Longbottom in the film franchise, grinning as grey clouds surrounds the fictitious school of witchcraft and wizardry.

“There’s a storm coming, Harry,” he captioned the shot.

Image zoom Matthew Lewis matthew lewis/instagram

RELATED: Tom Felton Teaches Harry Potter Costar Emma Watson How to Play Guitar in Sweet Photo

As captured by the Comments by Celebs Instagram account, Felton, 32, soon left a cheeky comment under the snap. “I used to bully him,” he jokingly wrote.

Felton, who portrayed Harry Potter’s rival Draco Malfoy in the series, added in another comment, “Went from Longbottom to Stronggotten.”

Image zoom Tom Felton matthew lewis/instagram

Image zoom Tom Felton matthew lewis/instagram

The humorous exchange comes almost two months after a few of the cast members from the beloved franchise came together for a Christmas reunion. On Dec. 18, several stars — including Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) — all posted a picture from the sweet get-together from their respective Instagram accounts.

“Merry Christmas from us ☺️,” Watson, 29, wrote in the caption.

“Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin,” Felton quipped on his account.

Lewis responded in kind by sharing the same photograph with the caption, “Roses between two thorns…” while Wright, 28, wrote, “time turning⚡️.”

RELATED: Harry Potter Reunion! See Hogwarts’ Own Tom Felton, Emma Watson and Matthew Lewis Back Together

Lynch wrote in her caption, “AS IF I’m not going to repost this 🙂❤️💚💙.”

That same month, Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the close relationships some of his former costars have forged during the filming of the Harry Potter movies.

“There was always something. There was a little bit of a spark,” Grint, 31, said of Watson and Felton, who played onscreen rivals.

Although Grint said he didn’t want to stir any rumors, he did say he saw “some sparks” while the trio were on set.

“But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance,” he said, jokingly adding, “I didn’t have any sparks. I was spark-free.”