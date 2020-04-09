Harry Potter Lovers Can Take Free Online Classes at Hogwarts on Fan-Made Website

Image zoom Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Accio, Harry Potter fans!

If you’re one of the many who were distraught to never receive an official acceptance letter to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry around your 11th birthday, you now have a second shot at attending the famed magic academy.

A group of dedicated Harry Potter fans have created Hogwarts Is Here, an online version of the magical school where members can take courses just like Harry, Ron, Hermione and the rest of the characters from J.K. Rowling’s iconic book series did.

Since launching in 2014, the website has been popular among Potterheads, many of whom are now practicing social distancing and staying home amid the current coronavirus pandemic. (The website has no official connection to Warner Bros., author J.K. Rowling or any officially-licensed Harry Potter brand.)

Image zoom Courtesy Warner Bros.

Featuring course loads for everyone from first years to seventh years, the website offers the chance to enroll in seven different Hogwarts courses — Astronomy, Charms, Herbology, History of Magic, Potions, Transfiguration and Defense Against the Dark Arts.

Each course includes several lessons, which involve reading, writing essays and taking quizzes and exams. Professors of the courses can then nominate two students to take on the role of Head Boy and Head Girl after the course is completed.

The interactive and creative website allows fans to take in the material at their own pace, and thankfully no NEWTs or OWLs are involved in this gameplay.

Hermione Granger-esque over-achievers can even take part in extra credit lessons, from classes like Care of Magical Creatures to Muggle Studies.

Image zoom Warner Bros.

When you sign up, you choose your name and character and then pick from one of the four Hogwarts’ houses to join (Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin).

From there, users can join or make a dorm based on their selected house, where they can socialize with their fellow classmates.

Users can also take part in the social side of Hogwarts, where they can join groups to play games on the Quidditch pitch or hang out around Hogsmeade.

Along with Hogwarts is Here, Harry Potter fans stuck at home can also join a Harry Potter themed hub created by author J.K. Rowling that is aimed to help keep kids enriched with activities centered around the hit stories.

“Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch http://harrypotterathome.com,” the Harry Potter creator wrote on Twitter.

From word searches to art tutorial and book quizzes, the site promises to be a hub for kids to stay entertained as schools around the world close to help combat the spread of COVID-19. The hub also gives free access to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first book in the hit series.

